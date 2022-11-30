Read full article on original website
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A […]
‘Velociplower’ and ‘Snowbi-Wan Kenobi’ visit winners of Nebraska snowplow naming contest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snowplows named Velociplower and Snowbi-Wan Kenobi visited the winners of a naming contest at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says it received nearly 700 submissions for a contest to decide the names of snowplows. There were 16 winners across the state....
Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hall County jury says a Grand Island man is guilty of first-degree murder. The jury returned the verdict against 35-year-old Donald Anthony on Monday morning. Anthony was accused of murder in the first-degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit felony and possession of a...
14th case of bird flu in Nebraska prompts killing of backyard flock
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A small backyard flock was affected by the state’s newest case of bird flu. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the state’s 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed at a backyard flock in Knox County. Less than 10 birds were...
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
Man killed in Hamilton County crash after pursuit
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A pursuit ended with a fatal crash Saturday night. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle the deputy tried to pull over was a Toyota 4 Runner. According to...
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is heading to prison in connection with a traffic crash that killed two teenagers nearly one year ago. Adams County District Court Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced 33-year-old Anthony Pingel to at least 38 years in prison on five separate charges, including two counts of felony manslaughter.
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
Pillen taking applications for upcoming Nebraska Senate seat, Unicameral post
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is officially taking applications for Ben Sasse’s Senate seat. Sasse will officially resign at noon Sunday, Jan. 8, according to a news release from Pillen’s team. Sasse had previously announced on Twitter that he would leave the U.S. Senate in the new year but did not specify an exact date. Sasse received final approval from the University of Florida about a month ago to become its next president.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Closing statements paint final picture in Donald Anthony murder trial
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The fate of accused murderer Donald Anthony is in the hands of the jury. The jury got the case around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Donald Anthony, 34, is charged with first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Omaha-area doctors concerned about spiking flu cases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If this flu season has felt worse this year than in previous years, that’s because it is. As influenza cases in the state spike at levels not seen this time of year since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Omaha-area doctors are talking about the influx of patients they’re seeing at local hospitals and clinics.
Former Nebraska assistant prison warden is sentenced for unauthorized communications with inmate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — She was the assistant warden at one of the biggest prisons in Nebraska one year ago. Now, she'll spend a year behind bars at the Lancaster County Jail for having unlawful contact with an inmate and providing him with a cellphone. Sarah Torsiello, 46, publicly...
Physician's license suspended in 2 states after allegedly using drugs on duty
The Iowa Board of Medicine has suspended the license of emergency room physician Maman Ali, MD, who allegedly was under the influence of narcotics while treating patients, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Nov. 30. In February, Dr. Ali was treating patients at the emergency room at Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional...
ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa
Endangered Person Advisory: Car found on HW 67
Willie Victory’s family reported his missing Thursday afternoon. Police say he made suicidal statements to family during his last contact with them. His vehicle was located unoccupied with the keys in it on Highway 67 over the Missouri River.
