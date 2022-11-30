LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is officially taking applications for Ben Sasse’s Senate seat. Sasse will officially resign at noon Sunday, Jan. 8, according to a news release from Pillen’s team. Sasse had previously announced on Twitter that he would leave the U.S. Senate in the new year but did not specify an exact date. Sasse received final approval from the University of Florida about a month ago to become its next president.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO