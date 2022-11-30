Read full article on original website
Search warrant: K9 officer left in truck 22 hours before death
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — New information has been released about the death of aBoone County K-9 officer named Bear. According to a search warrant that was recently made public, Sgt. Dallas Wingate called the Boone County Sheriff the night of Sept. 2. Wingate said he put Bear in his department truck the night before, and discovered the dog still there, dead, about 22 hours later.
Creston man charged with attempted murder for stabbing in Hy-Vee parking lot in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A Creston man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man in the parking lot a Hy-Vee grocery store early this morning. It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Hy-Vee at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway. Police say shortly after being called to the grocery store, a a 37-year […]
Storm Lake Woman Allegedly Assaulted a Man in a Vehicle
A Storm Lake woman has been arrested for allegedly entering a vehicle and assaulting another individual. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Ontario Street at around 7pm this past Friday. Upon arrival, police met with a male victim, who alleged that he'd been assaulted by a female identified as 29-year-old Beatriz Contreras of Storm Lake.
Blockton man arrested following a pursuit in Adair County
(Adair Co) A Blockton man was arrested following a pursuit in Adair County. At approximately 1:00 a.m. on November 28th, a Stuart Police Officer observed a black Jeep in the 1200 block of South Division Street that did not have a working license plate light. As the Jeep drove eastbound onto 110th Street, the Officer turned around to follow it. The Jeep then accelerated to a high rate of speed (75 mph) and refused to stop when the officer activated his lights and siren. The Jeep turned into a field and traveled north off road until it reached the south fence line of Interstate 80. The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Barrett Martin Driskill, then fled on foot. Guthrie County K9 Deputy Jones and Stuart K9 Officer Irving tracked the suspect to the north across the interstate into another field. Driskill was located hiding in a waterway.
No danger to the public in stabbing at West Des Moines Hy-Vee parking lot, police say
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have located the suspect and the victim in a stabbing that happened in the parking lot of a West Des Moines Hy-Vee early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway after a 911 call came in about the stabbing around 5:30 a.m., according to […]
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co) Two men were arrested on warrants in Adair County. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Cody Neil Daugherty, of Greenfield, on November 29th on a warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness. Daugherty was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond. The Stuart Police...
Developing: Des Moines Police Responds to Crash with Injured Pedestrian
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Police Department says officers from DMPD and the Des Moines Fire Department are responding to a crash at 6th Avenue and Euclid Avenue involving an injury to a pedestrian. DMPD posted about the crash on social media. So far, the condition of the...
Creston Man Charged In West Des Moines Stabbing
(West Des Moines, IA) — A man’s facing charges after an early morning stabbing outside the Jordan Creek Parkway Hy-Vee. Police say 30-year-old Dakota Nordstrom of Creston is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man in the leg in a vehicle. Nordstrom is facing Attempted Murder, Burglary, and other charges.
Ankeny social worker charged with giving 15-year-old patient marijuana
ANKENY, Iowa — An Iowa social worker accused of giving a 15-year-old patient marijuana during a session has been arrested and charged, according to Polk County court documents. 41-year-old Benjamin Skeers, who works at LifeWorks in Ankeny, is facing one count of drug distribution to a person under the...
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments
Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
DCI assisting Carroll Police with Shooting Investigation
(Carroll) Today, (Wednesday November 30), at approximately 12:55 a.m., the Carroll Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a shooting located at the Fairview Village Apartments in Carroll. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who had suffered a gunshot wound to his face. He was transported by ambulance to the St. Anthony Regional Hospital and later life flighted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he is in critical condition.
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
2 involved in Sac County burglary string sentenced to probation
SAC CITY, Iowa -- Two people involved in a string of burglaries at rural Sac County homes have been placed on probation. District Judge Derek Johnson on Wednesday suspended a 10-year prison sentence for James Becker and placed him on three years' probation. Kennedie Ford last week received three years' probation and a 10-year suspended prison sentence. Both were sentenced according to terms of plea agreements.
Man shot in the face at apartment complex in Carroll, DCI says
A man is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot to the face at a Carroll apartment.
Polk County supervisors hire attorney in extortion case
Polk County will pay $365 an hour to defend against extortion, libel and wrongful termination allegations made against four supervisors, documents obtained last week by Axios show.The lawsuit was filed last year by former HR director Jim Nahas.Catch up fast: Nahas was fired in 2021 over his handling of a sexual harassment allegation against Matt McCoy, the only supervisor not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.An investigation into the matter was politically motivated, Nahas alleges.Driving the news: McCoy's pending legal request to join the lawsuit has resulted in the Polk County attorney's office deciding it is in the best interest to hire outside counsel should the case proceed to trial.Supervisors agreed last week to hire attorney Michele Brott of the Dentons Davis Brown law firm for the job.Meanwhile, in November, supervisors hired another attorney at $340 an hour to defend the county in a separate lawsuit linked with the sexual harassment allegations against McCoy.An attorney for McCoy also asked a judge to order the county to provide him with legal representation in the case — costs McCoy is currently covering himself.
Police make arrest following Des Moines bank and Uber robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 30th at approximately 11:39 am, Des Moines Police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 6100 block of SE 14th Street. Officers arrived and learned that an adult male had robbed the bank with a handgun and fled. At 11:50...
WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
