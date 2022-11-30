Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
x1071.com
Badgers punch ticket to Sweet 16 after sweeping TCU
MADISON, Wis. — The second-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team is Sweet 16 bound for the 10th straight season after sweeping TCU Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Sarah Franklin led all players with 13 kills, as Anna Smrek and Devyn Robinson each added six. The Badgers...
x1071.com
Badgers to play Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Badgers are headed to the desert. Wisconsin will take on Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 27. This will be the first meeting in history between the Cowboys and Badgers. Oklahoma State finished 5th in the Big 12 this season with an overall record of 7-5.
x1071.com
Graham Mertz announces he will enter transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. — Badger quarterback Graham Mertz will leave Madison. The Wisconsin starter announced Sunday that he will enter the transfer portal. “I am grateful for my time as a Badger,” Mertz said. “I want to thank Coach Chryst, Coach Engram, Keller Chryst, our stength staff, our training room staff, and everyone that is a part of this program for making my dream come true.”
x1071.com
Schadewalt leads New Glarus past Lancaster
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
x1071.com
UW-Platteville, Madison College expand engineering partnership
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Madison College are expanding their partnership to give Madison College students access to additional engineering education offerings. Officials from both schools took part in a signing ceremony Monday afternoon to celebrate the updated agreement, which will make UW-Platteville’s bachelor of science...
x1071.com
Dogs on Call visits Madison College students ahead of finals
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping students de-stress ahead of final exams with a number of events, including a special visit from some canine companions. Students were able to visit with some furry friends from Dogs on Call on Monday. Organizers said playing with the dogs is a great way for students to take a moment for themselves and step away from the daily stressors at the end of the semester.
x1071.com
Madison earns perfect score on LGBTQ+ inclusiveness
MADISON, Wis. — Each year, the Human Rights Campaign issues scorecards to cities on how inclusive they are to the LGBTQ+ community. Madison passed with flying colors. “I think that Madison has a long history of working to be inclusive specifically of the LGBTQ community, so I would agree in the categories that they scored,” said Steve Starkey, the executive director for OutReach, a Madison-based LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.
x1071.com
Madison College hosts Hmong New Year celebrations
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College hosted a Hmong New Year celebration at the Truax Campus on Saturday. After a virtual gathering last year, Saturday’s in-person event consisted of live musical and dance performances, and vendors selling Hmong cuisine and other goods. “Our intent is really like how do...
x1071.com
Watertown man dies after falling around 50 feet at Superior shipyard
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A 64-year-old Watertown man died Monday after falling around 50 feet while working at a shipyard in Superior, police in the northern Wisconsin city said. In a news release, the Superior Police Department said the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. at Fraser Shipyards. A 911 caller reported the man fell off a ship and roughly 50 feet to the ground.
x1071.com
After child with cerebral palsy faced injuries, mother to sue Madison school district
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teenager with cerebral palsy suffered severe medical setbacks after Madison Metropolitan School District staffers in the post-graduation “18 to 21” program failed to follow a plan for her daily care, according to her mother and a pending lawsuit citing the teen’s doctor’s notes.
x1071.com
Goodman Center hosts Crafty Fair to support local businesses
MADISON, Wis. — Over 100 local vendors set up shop on Saturday at the Goodman Center for The Crafty Fair. The event began in 2009 and has grown to bring together all kinds of artists and crafters from southern Wisconsin, selling hand-crafted items like artwork, candles, jewelry and more.
x1071.com
OWI Arrest in Iowa County Saturday Night
Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle. According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb, was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa County sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him. After Adrian was awakened, officials performed a short investigation and assessment and took Adrian to a hospital for evaluation. After he was cleared, Adrian was placed under arrest and charged for OWI, 5th or 6th offense and taken to the Iowa County Jail.
x1071.com
Lil’ Badger Consignment Sale promotes community and sustainability
MONONA, Wis. – The Monona Community Center was filled with toys, books and children’s clothing for the Lil’ Badger Consignment Sale on Dec. 3 and 4. The event started ten years ago, when former owner Jen Orshak realized how many toys and clothes her daughter had accumulated over the years. Rather than purchasing new items, she decided to share them with other moms in the Monona area.
x1071.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Madison woman
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police officers are searching for a 62-year-old woman who was reported missing Saturday night. A Silver Alert has been issued for Everlee Triplett. She was last seen on Madison’s west side Saturday morning at Brompton Circle around 10 a.m. Triplett is 5-feet-9 inches tall,...
x1071.com
Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in the city last month. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the man in the city Monday without incident. He was booked into the Dane County Jail on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
x1071.com
Dane County gives grants to racial equity, social justice partners
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County gave grants to six local groups Monday that promote racial equity and social justice in the community. The Partners in Equity grants, totaling $55,000, are meant to fight systemic racial inequality in areas such as health, education and criminal justice. County Executive Joe Parisi congratulated the recipients in a statement.
x1071.com
Teen Arrested For Violating Absolute Sobriety
Darlington Police arrested 18 year old Alex Gilbertson of Argyle on Saturday on County Shop Road in Darlington for violating the absolute sobriety law. Gilbertson was also cited for possessing a false ID. His passengers, 20 year old Bradley Penniston of Monticello, and 18 year old Braden Penniston of Argyle, were also cited for underage alcohol consumption.
x1071.com
Platteville Man Arrested For OWI Plus Other Charges
A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges Sunday. According to Darlington Police, 21 year old Elmer Artica-Avila,of Platteville, was arrested at around 1:00 PM for operating while intoxicated following a traffic complaint on Galena Street. Artica-Avila was also arrested for 3 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Artica-Avila was also issued citations for operating without a valid license, operating left of center, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Artica-Avila was booked into the Lafayette County Jail and remains jailed pending future court proceedings.
x1071.com
Committee sets 2023 goals to reduce homelessness in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — After more than three decades of working with people that are homeless, Karla Thennes has seen many people walk through shelter doors, but never to this degree. “Our numbers are going up at the men’s shelter,” Thennes said. “We had an all-time high a few weeks...
x1071.com
Police investigate shooting near Fish Hatchery Road
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Officers with Fitchburg and Madison Police are investigating a shooting after someone fired a gun near Fish Hatchery Road Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the 2400 block of Post Rd. around 2:15 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. After spending some time walking through the area, they discovered a bullet and confirmed a shooting had happened.
Comments / 0