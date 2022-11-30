Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle. According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb, was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa County sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him. After Adrian was awakened, officials performed a short investigation and assessment and took Adrian to a hospital for evaluation. After he was cleared, Adrian was placed under arrest and charged for OWI, 5th or 6th offense and taken to the Iowa County Jail.

IOWA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO