Read full article on original website
Related
Bill restricting big cat ownership made famous by ‘Tiger King’ heads to Biden’s desk
The Big Cat Public Safety Act, a bill to restrict private ownership of big cats like tigers that was made famous by the “Tiger King” Netflix series, passed by unanimous consent in the Senate on and will head to President Biden’s desk. Biden is expected to sign the bill, having released a statement of support for […]
House Dems want to use DPA for electric transformers, seek $2.1B in funding
A group of House Democrats is pushing Congress to use the powerful Defense Production Act (DPA) to rapidly produce electric transformers, a call that comes in the wake of an armed attack at two substations in North Carolina that left tens of thousands without power. The nine Democratic members —...
Congressional negotiations prioritizing government, military funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Lawmakers are back in Washington with just a few short weeks to wrap up their remaining business before the end of the year. The biggest priorities include must-pass funding bills. Lawmakers have a lot to get done before the end of the year. Congress still...
Blunt says farewell and asks senators to work together
He is retiring after a political career just short of 50 years. His term ends in January.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
U.S. House Jan. 6 committee chairman says panel to make criminal referrals
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday that the panel had decided to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Sen. Roy Blunt to deliver farewell address Tuesday afternoon
Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says farewell to Washington on Tuesday, December 6.
Biden’s pathetic disregard for the humanitarian catastrophe at the border
Joe Biden just admitted, yet again, that the humanitarian disaster at our southern border does not matter to him. He simply views it as a negligible price to pay for his open-borders policy. “There are more important things going on”, sniffed the president, when asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy why he had not visited the border during an Arizona visit. Sorry, but there really aren’t any, at least not domestically. The fiscal year that ended September 30 saw a record 2.4 million migrants encountered at the southern border, up almost 40% from the previous year (which was already a record-breaker). There have been...
US risks falling behind foreign competitors on next generation vaccines. Congress must act now
As the United States heads into its third pandemic winter, White House COVID Coordinator Ashish Jha says regarding tools: “the medicine cabinet has actually shrunk.” While the rapid development of mRNA vaccines in 2020 and rollout in 2021 put the United States firmly on the map as the global leader in COVID-19 pharmaceutical innovation and…
Lawmakers seek wildlife, National Park protections amid visitor surge
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Members of Congress held a hearing on overcrowding at national parks around the country, a problem impacting both visitors and the parks. The national park system is struggling to both protect the parks and manage a surge of pandemic visitors. “Some parks like Yosemite are national...
Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud scheme
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's real estate company was convicted on Tuesday of carrying out a 15-year-long criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities, adding to the legal woes facing the former U.S. president as he campaigns for the office again in 2024.
Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump keeps digging a deeper hole for himself in just the first few weeks of his latest bid for the White House. Trump, who last week drew condemnation from several high-profile conservatives for dining with a white nationalist, found himself in hot water again over the weekend when he claimed fresh talk of Twitter’s handling of a controversial story about Hunter Biden meant parts of the Constitution should be disregarded so he could return to the White House.
Hawley presses Blinken to prioritize arming Taiwan over Ukraine
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) pressed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday to prioritize sending arms to Taiwan to defend itself against China over helping Ukraine hold off the Russian invasion, arguing that the former is more important to U.S. national security interests. Hawley said in a letter to Blinken...
Fight over officer testimony roils Proud Boys sedition case
A legal fight has erupted over a Washington D.C. police officer who was communicating with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack that could shape the outcome of the upcoming trial of Tarrio and other far-right extremists. Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond’s...
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business as he mounts another run for the White House.
Iran morality police status unclear after ‘closure’ comment
CAIRO (AP) — An Iranian lawmaker said Sunday that Iran’s government is “paying attention to the people’s real demands,” state media reported, a day after a top official suggested that the country’s morality police whose conduct helped trigger months of protests has been shut down.
Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook over bill
(NewsNation) — Meta threatened to ban news from the U.S. version of Facebook if Congress passes legislation requiring platforms like Facebook or Google to negotiate with — and compensate — publishers for their content. Called the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, it was passed by a committee...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
51K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0