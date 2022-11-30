ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

House Dems want to use DPA for electric transformers, seek $2.1B in funding

A group of House Democrats is pushing Congress to use the powerful Defense Production Act (DPA) to rapidly produce electric transformers, a call that comes in the wake of an armed attack at two substations in North Carolina that left tens of thousands without power. The nine Democratic members —...
New York Post

Biden’s pathetic disregard for the humanitarian catastrophe at the border

Joe Biden just admitted, yet again, that the humanitarian disaster at our southern border does not matter to him. He simply views it as a negligible price to pay for his open-borders policy.  “There are more important things going on”, sniffed the president, when asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy why he had not visited the border during an Arizona visit.  Sorry, but there really aren’t any, at least not domestically.  The fiscal year that ended September 30 saw a record 2.4 million migrants encountered at the southern border, up almost 40% from the previous year (which was already a record-breaker). There have been...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud scheme

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's real estate company was convicted on Tuesday of carrying out a 15-year-long criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities, adding to the legal woes facing the former U.S. president as he campaigns for the office again in 2024.
FOX2Now

Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump keeps digging a deeper hole for himself in just the first few weeks of his latest bid for the White House. Trump, who last week drew condemnation from several high-profile conservatives for dining with a white nationalist, found himself in hot water again over the weekend when he claimed fresh talk of Twitter’s handling of a controversial story about Hunter Biden meant parts of the Constitution should be disregarded so he could return to the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX2Now

Hawley presses Blinken to prioritize arming Taiwan over Ukraine

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) pressed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday to prioritize sending arms to Taiwan to defend itself against China over helping Ukraine hold off the Russian invasion, arguing that the former is more important to U.S. national security interests. Hawley said in a letter to Blinken...
FOX2Now

Fight over officer testimony roils Proud Boys sedition case

A legal fight has erupted over a Washington D.C. police officer who was communicating with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack that could shape the outcome of the upcoming trial of Tarrio and other far-right extremists. Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX2Now

Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business as he mounts another run for the White House.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX2Now

Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook over bill

(NewsNation) — Meta threatened to ban news from the U.S. version of Facebook if Congress passes legislation requiring platforms like Facebook or Google to negotiate with — and compensate — publishers for their content. Called the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, it was passed by a committee...
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
51K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy