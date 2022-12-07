Are Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey Dating? Clues After ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Are things heating up between Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey ... or are they just trolling their Instagram followers?! The former Bachelorette lead and Jersey Shore alum have sparked major romance rumors since wrapping up their stint on Dancing With the Stars season 31.

But are they in it for the romance or is this just a showmance for now? Keep reading for everything to know about the ongoing dating rumors.

Are Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey Dating?

When it comes to their relationship status, both Vinny and Gabby are staying tight-lipped. However, after the ABC alum publicly announced her split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer , she and the MTV personality started getting flirty on social media.

The dating rumors started swirling after Gabby, who came in second place during their DWTS season, posted a video with partner Val Chmerkovskiy from the November 14 live show. Vinny, who was eliminated during the eighth week alongside partner Koko Iwasaki , referred to the Bachelor Nation member as his "baby mamma" in the comments section.

Gabby, for her part, replied and called Vinny "my main man.”

They further fueled relationship speculation one day later when the Staten Island native shared a social media post, writing, “Stop looking for The One … be The One and let them all come to you.” Gabby commented, “OMW," while Vinny sent her well-wished in the DWTS finale.

“Patiently waiting while you kill the finale ," he wrote back.

These aren't the only social media interactions they've shared thus far!

Nearly a week after the DWTS season 31 finale aired, Vinny showed off his style while on the streets of New York City in a November 28 Instagram post. "If I’m a lot, go find less," he captioned the picture. Of course, Gabby left a flirty reply.

"A lot of you is never enough," she commented.

Later that same day, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star showcased his dance moves in a separate post.

“Ya’ll need to get with a strong 7/8 with a good personality. If he’s too hot he’s not gonna be funny or cook,” he captioned the clip . Text overlayed on the video also read, "When you’re medium hot but somebody fine likes you.”

Again, Gabby responded. "Honestly a 10," she wrote this time around.

What Have Vinny and Gabby Said About the Romance Rumors?

The ABC personality said she and Vinny were "friends" while appearing on a November 18 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast .

“We were on [ DWTS ] together,” she explained. “Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny. But [the rumors] did happen out of nowhere.”

When asked in a separate interview if she would go on a date with Vinny now that she's single, Gabby revealed that she “would at this point” be open to it. “I could use a pick-me-up," she joked.

Nearly a month later, Gabby teased the "possibility" of a budding romance while walking the People's Choice Awards red carpet on December 6. "Gabby, tan, laundry,” she joked, noting that there's not enough action “in the DMs," telling potential matches that “now is the time.”

What Did Rachel Recchia Say About Vinny and Gabby?

When supporting her fellow former Bachelorette, Gabby's bestie Rachel Recchia told Life & Style exclusively at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball red carpet in Los Angeles on December 2 that she “ could possibly ship” their romance. However, the pilot would want to make sure that Vinny is “here for the right reasons" when it comes to Gabby.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t mind fist pumping a little at the Jersey Shore, but, you know, we’ll see,” Rachel joked.