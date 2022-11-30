Read full article on original website
This Apple Option Saw Massive Surge In Volumes: What Could Have Happened?
In the last five days, Apple Inc AAPL shares have risen 1.65% but failed to breach the $150 level. Options data shows that the 150-strike Call option with the Dec. 9 expiry has seen the maximum volume at 118,605, according to Barchart data. Interestingly, a significant rise in volumes has...
MongoDB Stock Price Is Rocketing Higher After Hours: What's Going On?
MongoDB Inc MDB shares are soaring in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported strong third-quarter results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. MongoDB said third-quarter revenue was up 47% year-over-year to $333.6 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $303.39 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said subscription revenues were up 47% year-over-year, while services revenue jumped 43%.
Investors Aren't Playing Around With Dave & Buster's Stock After Hours: What's Going On?
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Q3 Revenue: $481.21 million beat estimates of $473.62 million. Q3 EPS: $0.04 in line with estimates. Dave & Buster's said its strong top-line results were driven by double digit sales growth. "Our outstanding...
Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Robinhood Pivots From Day Trading With New Offering As Millennials, Gen Z Age Out
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, the trading app that helped revolutionize and democratize finance, introduced a new product Tuesday. Here's what you need to know. What Happened: Robinhood traders can now join the queue for Robinhood Retirement, which will allow customers to register an individual retirement account (IRA) and pick between a regular or Roth IRA to start saving for retirement.
First Solar Fundamentals Likely To Come Under Pressure In 2023, Analyst Downgrades Stock With 66% Price Target Cut
GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson downgraded First Solar Inc FSLR from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $138.4 to $46.8. FSLR's most recent quarter was nothing short of a disaster across the board, Johnson noted. Still, FSLR has been among the best-performing solar stocks of 2022, despite...
Cryptocurrency ApeCoin's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, ApeCoin's APE/USD price rose 4.22% to $4.12. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% gain, moving from $4.09 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $26.70. The chart below compares...
Why MEI Pharma Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 35%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY shares rose 43.5% to $0.2011 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM shares rose 27% to $0.6599 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS rose 23.4% to $0.7652 in pre-market trading. GitLab Inc....
Cryptocurrency MultiversX (Elrond)'s Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours
MultiversX (Elrond)'s EGLD/USD price has increased 4.87% over the past 24 hours to $45.68. Over the past week, EGLD has experienced an uptick of over 8.0%, moving from $42.35 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $545.64. The chart below compares the price...
Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Logitech International
Logitech International LOGI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Logitech International has an average price target of $53.0 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $38.00.
Benzinga Asks ChatGPT About Its Position As The #1 Place For Investing: Here's What The Chatbot Told Us
The internet is buzzing about the release of ChatGPT, a language model that uses artificial intelligence. The chatbot was created by OpenAI, which was founded in 2015 by CEO Sam Altman, as well as Elon Musk among the other co-founders. What Happened: To give you an example of how advanced...
How Is The Market Feeling About SoFi Technologies?
SoFi Technologies's SOFI short percent of float has fallen 6.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 93.26 million shares sold short, which is 12.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares moved upwards by 18.4% to $18.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. LiveRamp Holdings's trading volume hit 342.3K shares by close, accounting for 46.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Previewing Toll Brothers (TOL)
Toll Brothers TOL reports 4th quarter earnings after the bell today, with Zacks expecting earnings per share of $3.88 and revenue of $3.22 billion. Wedbush thinks the company will beat estimates, but sees orders down 46% year over year, citing supply chain issues, higher mortgage rates dampening demand, and a lack of contractors. Specifically, the analysts say Toll Brothers lacks finish contractors, who work on the stages of housing projects.
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In November 2022: Where Do Tesla, Apple, A Donald Trump-Linked SPAC Rank?
YTD Return: -14.7%. The leading ETF tracking the S&P 500 Index is widely seen as a gauge of overall market health and is often used with top market-moving and macroeconomic news items. After ranking as the eighth most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2021, the ETF often topped the list in 2022 for other months.
12 Analysts Have This to Say About First Republic Bank
Within the last quarter, First Republic Bank FRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, First Republic Bank has an average price target of $133.67 with a high of $161.00 and a low of $100.00.
Why Stitch Fix Stock Is Falling After Hours
Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: Stitch Fix reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $455.59 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $459.44 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 50 cents per share, which missed estimates for a loss of 47 cents per share.
