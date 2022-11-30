ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

MongoDB Stock Price Is Rocketing Higher After Hours: What's Going On?

MongoDB Inc MDB shares are soaring in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported strong third-quarter results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. MongoDB said third-quarter revenue was up 47% year-over-year to $333.6 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $303.39 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said subscription revenues were up 47% year-over-year, while services revenue jumped 43%.
Benzinga

Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg CERE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

Robinhood Pivots From Day Trading With New Offering As Millennials, Gen Z Age Out

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, the trading app that helped revolutionize and democratize finance, introduced a new product Tuesday. Here's what you need to know. What Happened: Robinhood traders can now join the queue for Robinhood Retirement, which will allow customers to register an individual retirement account (IRA) and pick between a regular or Roth IRA to start saving for retirement.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency ApeCoin's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, ApeCoin's APE/USD price rose 4.22% to $4.12. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% gain, moving from $4.09 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $26.70. The chart below compares...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency MultiversX (Elrond)'s Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

MultiversX (Elrond)'s EGLD/USD price has increased 4.87% over the past 24 hours to $45.68. Over the past week, EGLD has experienced an uptick of over 8.0%, moving from $42.35 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $545.64. The chart below compares the price...
Benzinga

Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Logitech International

Logitech International LOGI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Logitech International has an average price target of $53.0 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $38.00.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About SoFi Technologies?

SoFi Technologies's SOFI short percent of float has fallen 6.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 93.26 million shares sold short, which is 12.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares moved upwards by 18.4% to $18.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. LiveRamp Holdings's trading volume hit 342.3K shares by close, accounting for 46.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Benzinga

This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now

Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Benzinga

Previewing Toll Brothers (TOL)

Toll Brothers TOL reports 4th quarter earnings after the bell today, with Zacks expecting earnings per share of $3.88 and revenue of $3.22 billion. Wedbush thinks the company will beat estimates, but sees orders down 46% year over year, citing supply chain issues, higher mortgage rates dampening demand, and a lack of contractors. Specifically, the analysts say Toll Brothers lacks finish contractors, who work on the stages of housing projects.
Benzinga

12 Analysts Have This to Say About First Republic Bank

Within the last quarter, First Republic Bank FRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, First Republic Bank has an average price target of $133.67 with a high of $161.00 and a low of $100.00.
Benzinga

Why Stitch Fix Stock Is Falling After Hours

Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: Stitch Fix reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $455.59 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $459.44 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 50 cents per share, which missed estimates for a loss of 47 cents per share.

Comments / 0

Community Policy