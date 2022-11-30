Titans designate Ola Adeniyi to return from IR

The Tennessee Titans have begun the process of bringing back outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi. The team announced on Wednesday it has designated Adeniyi to return from injured reserve.

This opens the 21-day window for Adeniyi to return to practice and be activated off the list. If he isn’t activated in those 21 days, the outside linebacker would be out for the rest of the season.

Adeniyi hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 2 after suffering a neck injury. He played in the first two games of the season, recording one tackle.

Adeniyi’s eventual return will give the Titans some much-needed depth at outside linebacker and a special teams ace. Tennessee has just two true outside linebackers on its roster currently.

We’ll see if Adeniyi can return in time for Tennessee’s next game, which is on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that is not guaranteed to happen, as we’ve seen with other players this season.