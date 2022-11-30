ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 2

Related
cbs7.com

Semi-truck snags powerlines in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police department is on scene near 8th and Nabors where semi-truck hit power lines and a transformer, knocking them down. OPD had to block the area until electricity could be shut off and the area made safe.S ome of the businesses in the area will be closed.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland man ejected from vehicle dies

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Benjamin Montgomery, from Midland was traveling west on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. According to the Texas DPS crash report, Montgomery then struck a fence and rolled over multiple times. He was ejected during the crash and died.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Get Paid In Time For Christmas! Don’t Miss The Stripes Hiring Event In Midland

Are you tired of your job? Are you wanting to do something different or maybe find a company that offers benefits and perks? Look no further! Stripes is looking to hire you!. Stripes convenience stores will be hosting a hiring event next week, December 7th, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Grand Texan Hotel 4300 West Wall in Midland. They will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Come dressed to impress that day and bring your resume.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/5/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/4/22:. Good morning everyone, it’s going to be a warm and breezy start to the work week. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s, winds: SW 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Rain chances will increase by mid-week thanks to another cold front and an upper-level disturbance. A low east of the Rockies will draw in drier air to dry us out for Thursday.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three men arrested in death of 11-month-old

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.  The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on December 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By the […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Disney On Ice “Let’s Celebrate” Is Coming To The Ector County Coliseum

Disney on Ice is returning to the Ector County Coliseum, March 9th-12th. You can see, sing along with, and dance with your favorite Disney characters. Grab your Mickey's ears and get ready for the ultimate party when Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into the Ector County Coliseum with more than 50 unforgettable Disney characters. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, go on an adventure through 14 of the greatest Disney stories ever told. Sing along with Olaf as he dreams of summer and dance with Aladdin as he stays “one jump ahead” in Agrabah. Share Forky’s wonder as he learns what it means to be a toy and forget your worries with Timon and Pumbaa. Dream big with the courageous Disney Princesses and much more as you create new memories with your whole family at Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy