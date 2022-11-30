Read full article on original website
Now Open! Newest Tractor Supply Is Open At This Midland Location!
This is West Texas and the MORE Tractor Supply Stores, the better! And. NORTH Midland just got its first Tractor Supply! 2 weeks in, and the latest Permian Basin Tractor Supply is in full motion to serve us here in West Texas. • TRACTOR SUPPLY AT 6403 N Hwy 349...
Semi-truck snags powerlines in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police department is on scene near 8th and Nabors where semi-truck hit power lines and a transformer, knocking them down. OPD had to block the area until electricity could be shut off and the area made safe.S ome of the businesses in the area will be closed.
Christmas gifts for sick children stolen from Ector County home
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Christmas gifts meant for sick children at a West Texas hospital were stolen from the porch of an Ector County home. The theft was caught on camera. The homeowners are asking the public for help identifying the man responsible for the Grinch-like crime on Saturday night just before 5:30 P.M. […]
Looking For Christmas Gift Ideas? How About a Midland/Odessa Monopoly Game?
If you are stumped on what to get your favorite Midlander or Odessan? Well, there actually is a Monopoly game out there that features properties you can find in Midland/Odessa. This Monopoly-style game was created sometime in the past 10 years because it features the Wagner Noel PAC as one...
Tired of Road Construction? Midland’s Massive Road Projects Are Making Progress
If you have taken a drive around the older areas of central Midland, you are probably tired of dealing with the orange barrels and cones. Well, the road projects are going really well and the majority of the projects have already been completed. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the Director...
Top 5 Times Midland/Odessa Was A Featured Answer on ‘Jeopardy!’
Did you know Midland and Odessa have been mentioned as answers on 'Jeopardy!'?Here are 5 times we were mentioned on the famous game show. Mentions are in chronological order courtesy of J! Archive. 2003-05-05 - Category: "First Ladies" - Amount: $200 - Answer: "She met the future president at a...
Midland man ejected from vehicle dies
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Benjamin Montgomery, from Midland was traveling west on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. According to the Texas DPS crash report, Montgomery then struck a fence and rolled over multiple times. He was ejected during the crash and died.
Get Paid In Time For Christmas! Don’t Miss The Stripes Hiring Event In Midland
Are you tired of your job? Are you wanting to do something different or maybe find a company that offers benefits and perks? Look no further! Stripes is looking to hire you!. Stripes convenience stores will be hosting a hiring event next week, December 7th, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Grand Texan Hotel 4300 West Wall in Midland. They will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Come dressed to impress that day and bring your resume.
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/5/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/4/22:. Good morning everyone, it’s going to be a warm and breezy start to the work week. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s, winds: SW 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Rain chances will increase by mid-week thanks to another cold front and an upper-level disturbance. A low east of the Rockies will draw in drier air to dry us out for Thursday.
Community responds to empty donation barrels, donates hundreds of toys to toy drive
ODESSA, Texas — After a post on Facebook from the Odessa Police Department showing only one toy donated for the NewsWest 9 Salvation Army Toy Drive barrel, hundreds of toys were donated by the community. The indoor football team The Warbirds went to the store and bought enough toys...
Three men arrested in death of 11-month-old
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on December 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By the […]
Let The Kids Run With Santa This Saturday In Midland At The 6th Annual Jingle Bell Run
It is time for the annual Jingle Bell Run benefitting Junior Achievement of Midland. This is one of the year's most fun and unique events because it happens at night through lighted neighborhoods. The 6th Annual lighted nighttime Jingle Bell Run will happen this Saturday at Grassland Estates. The event...
Border officers arrest West Texan accused of aggravated assault of a child
A West Texas man was arrested by U.S. border officials who connected him with an outstanding warrant for his arrest related to an aggravated assault of a child.
Disney On Ice “Let’s Celebrate” Is Coming To The Ector County Coliseum
Disney on Ice is returning to the Ector County Coliseum, March 9th-12th. You can see, sing along with, and dance with your favorite Disney characters. Grab your Mickey's ears and get ready for the ultimate party when Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into the Ector County Coliseum with more than 50 unforgettable Disney characters. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, go on an adventure through 14 of the greatest Disney stories ever told. Sing along with Olaf as he dreams of summer and dance with Aladdin as he stays “one jump ahead” in Agrabah. Share Forky’s wonder as he learns what it means to be a toy and forget your worries with Timon and Pumbaa. Dream big with the courageous Disney Princesses and much more as you create new memories with your whole family at Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate.
