Voice of America
Al Jazeera Takes Slain Journalist's Case to ICC
The Hague, Netherlands — TV network Al Jazeera submitted the case of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday, saying she was killed by Israeli forces. The Qatar-based channel said it had "unearthed new evidence" on the death of the Palestinian-American, shot while covering...
Voice of America
Sudanese Anti-Corruption Figure Freed on Eve of Political Deal
Khartoum, Sudan — A prominent Sudanese politician was released from jail on Sunday, a day before the civilian coalition he belonged to was due to sign an initial deal with the military to end a political standoff triggered in October 2021 by a coup. The framework deal would, according...
Voice of America
Sudan's Generals, Pro-Democracy Group Ink Deal to End Crisis
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan's coup leaders and the country’s main pro-democracy group signed a deal Monday to establish a civilian-led transitional government following the military takeover last year. But key players refused to participate, and no deadline was set for the transition to begin. The framework — signed...
Voice of America
DRC Peace Talks End Amid Hopes of Opening Dialogue with M23
Nairobi, Kenya — A third round of peace talks for the Democratic Republic of Congo has ended in Nairobi with no reported progress toward settling conflicts in the country’s volatile eastern provinces. The talks are coming to an end as the Congolese government accuses the M23 rebel group of killing at least 270 civilians.
Voice of America
El Salvador Sends 10,000 Police, Army to Seal Off Town
San salvador, el salvador — The government of El Salvador sent 10,000 soldiers and police to seal off a town on the outskirts of the nation's capital Saturday to search for gang members. The operation was one of the largest mobilizations yet in President Nayib Bukele's nine-month crackdown on...
Voice of America
Burkina Faso Bans French State Broadcaster in Blow to Press Freedom
Niamey, Niger — Press freedom groups have condemned Burkina Faso's halting of broadcasts by French media outlet Radio France International (RFI). Ouagadougou's military leaders linked the ban to RFI reporting that the junta describes as false. Critics say the military is seeking to control news and information as it struggles against worsening insecurity.
US court dismisses suit against Saudi prince in killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, bowing to the Biden administration’s insistence that the prince was legally immune in the case. District of Columbia U.S. District Judge...
Voice of America
Pakistan's Top Court Scrutinizes Probe of Journalist's Killing in Kenya
Islamabad — Pakistan’s Supreme Court Tuesday began scrutinizing an apparently lackluster government investigation into what the top court said was “the brutal killing” of a highly regarded investigative journalist while in self-exile in Kenya. Arshad Sharif, 50, was fatally shot in the head under mysterious circumstances...
Voice of America
Islamic State Group Claims Attack on Pakistan’s Top Diplomat in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — The Islamic State group said Saturday it was responsible for a Friday assassination attempt on Pakistan’s chief diplomat in Afghanistan amid renewed U.S. concerns the country's Taliban rulers are not able to tackle the terrorist threat. Officials said Pakistani Chargé d’affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani was on a...
Voice of America
Colombia Says Pact Reached With ELN Rebels on Displaced People
BOGOTA, COLOMBIA — Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Saturday the ELN rebel group has agreed to allow a displaced Indigenous community to return to its lands in the west of the nation, the first significant achievement in 12 days of peace talks. The ELN, or National Liberation Army, is...
Voice of America
South Africa's President Asks Court to Overturn Report Recommending Impeachment Inquiry
Cape Town, South Africa — South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is asking the country’s Constitutional Court to overturn a parliamentary report that says he may have broken the law and could lead to his removal from office. The report released last week said Ramaphosa may have broken his...
Voice of America
Scandal-Hit South African President Seeks to Hang on to Power
Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, embroiled in scandal and under threat of impeachment, has no intention of resigning and will fight both politically and judicially, people close to him said Saturday. Pressure mounted this week for Ramaphosa to quit or be forced from office over...
Voice of America
Cautious Calm in Southern Syria After Deadly Anti-Government Protests
Washington — A cautious calm has returned to a province in southern Syria following anti-government protests over the weekend that quickly turned violent when dozens of demonstrators stormed a government building, leading to clashes with security forces. One civilian and one police officer were killed as a result of...
Voice of America
25,000 Tons of Ukraine Grain Reach East Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya — The first shipment of grain as part of Ukraine's own initiative to supply countries in need arrived Monday in Djibouti for delivery to neighboring Ethiopia amid the region's worst drought in decades. Ukraine's embassy in Ethiopia confirmed that the "Grain from Ukraine" shipment of 25,000 tons...
Voice of America
Liberian President's Long Stay Abroad Criticized
Monrovia — Liberian President George Weah's long absence from the country has raised eyebrows and prompted criticism, leading one opposition figure to ask if the West African nation is running on "autopilot." Weah went abroad at the end of October for a string of political gatherings in numerous countries...
Voice of America
Corruption-Weary South Africans React to Latest Presidential Scandal
Cyril Ramaphosa is not South Africa's first president or leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to be dogged by allegations of corruption. While graft claims do not surprise most South Africans, analysts say it is taking a toll on the ANC's popularity. Zaheer Cassim reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.
Voice of America
US Envoy: Iran Should Not Be Member of UN Commission on Women
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has again emphasized her opposition to Iran’s participation on the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. In a post on Twitter on Sunday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, “The Iranian government should not be on the @UN_CSW – an international body dedicated to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment. Removing Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women is the right thing to do."
Voice of America
Taliban Claim Arrest of IS Gunman in Attack on Pakistan Envoy
ISLAMABAD — Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said Monday they had arrested a foreign operative of the Islamic State militant group for allegedly carrying out last week’s failed assassination attempt on Pakistan’s chief diplomat in the country. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed in a statement, citing initial investigations,...
Voice of America
South Africa's Ramaphosa Awaits ANC Panel Decision on His Fate
JOHANNESBURG — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's fate was hanging in the balance on Monday ahead of a meeting of the executive committee of the governing party to discuss allegations he may have committed misconduct and violated the oath of office. The inquiry relates to findings that large sums...
Voice of America
UNHCR: Conditions Deteriorate for Somalis in Dadaab Refugee Camps
Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency warns humanitarian conditions are deteriorating for tens of thousands of Somalis in Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camps as unrelenting drought grips the Horn of Africa and funding dries up. More than 80,000 Somalis fleeing conflict and drought have arrived in Kenya’s Dadaab refugee...
