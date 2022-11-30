ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis book 'The Courage to Be Free' coming Feb. 28

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNZaE_0jSuiwmm00

NEW YORK — (AP) — The long-rumored memoir-policy book by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming out next year. The HarperCollins imprint Broadside will release “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival" on Feb. 28.

Wednesday's announcement comes in the wake of DeSantis' decisive reelection victory and likely will add to speculation that he plans a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Former President Donald Trump has already declared his candidacy and warned DeSantis that he will reveal information "that won't be very flattering" should the governor oppose him.

According to Broadside, DeSantis will cover everything from his childhood to his service in the Iraq War to his years as Florida governor, when he made opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and the fight against "woke" culture centerpieces of his first term.

“What Florida has done is establish a blueprint for governance that has produced tangible results while serving as a rebuke to the entrenched elites who have driven our nation into the ground. Florida is proof positive that we, the people are not powerless in the face of these elites," DeSantis writes in his book, according to Broadside.

HarperCollins is owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. The Murdoch-run New York Post has openly disparaged Trump recently, burying news of his announcement for president and later referring to Trump's announcement speech as “meandering” and criticizing him for “false and divisive claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Youngkin's early shine faces test as he eyes White House bid

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Glenn Youngkin swept into office as a Republican sensation with a fresh formula for victory as the GOP contemplated its future beyond Donald Trump. But one year after Youngkin became the first Republican in more than a decade to win the Virginia governorship, some in his party believe the shine of his national star is being tested just as he quietly contemplates a 2024 presidential run.
VIRGINIA STATE
960 The Ref

Wisconsin Republicans ask Democrat Evers to ban TikTok

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican representatives in Congress on Tuesday called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delete the video platform TikTok from all state government devices, calling it a national security threat. The request comes a week after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican,...
WISCONSIN STATE
960 The Ref

Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency...
MARYLAND STATE
960 The Ref

DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.
MICHIGAN STATE
960 The Ref

New York jury finds Trump Org. guilty on 17 counts of tax fraud

A jury convicted former President Donald Trump’s company on multiple tax fraud charges on Tuesday in a New York court. After deliberating for one day, the jury delivered a guilty verdict on all 17 counts, that included tax fraud and other financial crimes, against the Trump Organization. Prosecutors alleged that executives at Trump’s company devised a scheme to avoid paying taxes that included "indirect" payments made to top officers for items like school tuition, apartments and cars. The verdict came after a three-year investigation by prosecutors. Trump was not personally on trial but during the trial prosecutors alleged he knew of the fraud being committed at the company, a charge he has denied.
NEW YORK STATE
960 The Ref

US judge gives initial victory to Oregon's tough new gun law

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
OREGON STATE
960 The Ref

Federal judge OKs Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, ruled Tuesday that a new voter-passed ban on high-capacity gun magazines can go into effect Thursday, but placed a 30-day hold on a permit-to-purchase requirement after local and state law enforcement agencies said they could not have a permitting system ready in time.
OREGON STATE
960 The Ref

Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state’s attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. The retiring state lawmaker behind the proposal said Monday...
PRINSBURG, MN
960 The Ref

Kentucky's Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky's largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms. Beshear defended his...
KENTUCKY STATE
960 The Ref

Health system installs free Narcan vending machines

To combat the growing number of opioid overdoses, a Michigan health system has installed free Narcan vending machines. WOOD-TV reported that Cherry Health and the Grand Rapids Red Project installed the machines at two health centers — one in Grand Rapids and the other in Greenville. Narcan overdose reversal...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
960 The Ref

North Carolina power grid attack: Crews work to restore power as authorities investigate

Power is expected to be restored by Thursday after a firearm attack on the power grid last weekend left more than 30,000 homes in a North Carolina county without electricity. Gov. Roy Cooper provided the update on Moore County on Tuesday, adding, “I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” including those who are trying to stay warm with temperatures as low as the mid-40s, and struggling to find necessary items like food and fuel amid store closures and dealing with medical needs.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
960 The Ref

‘He was very proud of himself’: Cat finds alligator head in Wisconsin lake

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — “Look what the cat dragged in” took on new meaning for a woman in Wisconsin when her cat dragged a severed alligator head out of a lake. Wendy Wiesehuegel told WISN that she thought she had seen an alligator on Lake Keesus, but didn’t think about it again until she saw her 2-year-old cat, named Burnt Toast, dragging something up from the lake.
WISCONSIN STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
95K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy