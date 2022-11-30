Enchant Las Vegas is back for its second year in Summerlin at the Las Vegas Ballpark, and for the first time, you can find Enchant on the Las Vegas Strip at Resorts World. Enchant is the biggest holiday celebration ever produced in Las Vegas and features a spectacular display of 4 million lights and a 100-foot-tall Christmas Tree.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO