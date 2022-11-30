ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV

Enchant | 12/6/22

Enchant Las Vegas is back for its second year in Summerlin at the Las Vegas Ballpark, and for the first time, you can find Enchant on the Las Vegas Strip at Resorts World. Enchant is the biggest holiday celebration ever produced in Las Vegas and features a spectacular display of 4 million lights and a 100-foot-tall Christmas Tree.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Las Vegas' first pro lacrosse team, the Desert Dogs, soon make their debut

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs will make their on-field debut this week as the 15th expansion team in the National Lacrosse League. Midfielder Erik Turner said he's "excited to be part of the sports community here. The response we've gotten about being a new team that's representing Las Vegas has been awesome."
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Street project in historic westside aims to improve safety in the area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A traffic alert on Monday. Construction has already started on Jackson Avenue near "E" and "F" streets in the historic westside. It's all part of a street project to improve safety in the area. Officials say they will be installing wider sidewalks street lights and improving pavement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Crash on I-15 near Sahara causes lanes to be blocked

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC reported a crash Sunday evening on the I-15 near Sahara Avenue. Southbound on the I-15, two left lanes have been blocked. Nevada State Police said the crash does involve injury. Story is developing. KTNV will post more updates when available.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy