Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
wrestletalk.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event In Rochester (Video)
It has been nearly two years since the wrestling world tragically lost Jon Huber (Brodie Lee) on December 26, 2020. Beloved by many of his former co-workers both in WWE and AEW, the former Luke Harper’s spirit still lives on in Rochester, his hometown. WWE ran a live event...
wrestletalk.com
More Main Roster Debuts At WWE Taping
There have been even more NXT stars making appearances on the main roster at tonight’s WWE Raw taping (December 5). At tonight’s WWE Raw taping, more NXT stars made their main roster debut as they popped by Main Event for matches. Kicking things off for NXT, Katana Chance...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns To Raw For Vengeance
A WWE star has returned to WWE Raw tonight (December 5) to immediately insert himself into a title picture after several weeks away from TV. Fans may remember that back on November 14, Theory attacked Ziggler when he initially “snapped”, but Ziggler was back on Raw tonight, with a vengeance.
wrestletalk.com
Another Big Character Change Coming To WWE Raw?
In the main event of tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw, a massive character change continued to be teased. With an earlier three way match granting Bayley entry into a number one contender’s match next week on WWE Raw, there was another in the main event. Another...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Teases Two Epic Future Feuds On Raw
Tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw saw the tease of a potentially epic future feud between two big stars. On tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw there were a pair of three-way Women’s matches with the winners set to face off next week to determine who would become number one contender to Bianca Belair’s Women’s Championship.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Star Cuts Passionate Promo Hoping Fans Don’t Give Up On Them
WWE Raw star Mustafa Ali has chased the United States Championship endlessly since his return to WWE television back in May. Coming up short against champions Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and now once again Theory, fans have begun to wonder just if Ali will end up capturing the title.
wrestletalk.com
Championship Match Cancelled Due To Top WWE Star Medical Issue
An upcoming championship match has been cancelled due to a top WWE star being ‘medically disqualified’. On tonight’s (December 5) episode of Raw, The Usos are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the team of Elias and Matt Riddle. The winning team was...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Misses Working With Kenny Omega
WWE star Sami Zayn has admitted that he misses working with former AEW World Champion and company EVP Kenny Omega. Anyone familiar with Sami Zayn (or his NXT gear) knows that the popular star has wrestled all over the world. During his travels, Zayn met and became friends with a...
wrestletalk.com
Find Out Which Team Topped PWI Top 100 Tag Teams For 2022
The results are in and the top tag team in the professional wrestling game in 2022 as determined by Pro Wrestling Illustrated is…. Pro Wrestling Illustrated has spoken and released it’s list of the top 100 tag teams in professional wrestling in 2022. With a consideration period extending from...
wrestletalk.com
Two Huge Triple Threat Matches Announced For WWE Raw
Two huge Triple Threat matches to determine the next challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship have been announced for tonight’s WWE Raw. At WarGames, Becky Lynch made her return to the ring for the first time since SummerSlam, scoring the victory for her team by pinning Dakota Kai.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Compares WWE Past To Current Role
An AEW star has compared their time in WWE to present day, expressing gratitude and dropping a very intriguing pitch!. Vickie Guerrero is not only a current AEW star but in her own right, a wrestling legend for her previous work alongside husband, Eddie as well as after his passing.
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Details On Scrapped Plans For WWE Star In-Ring Return
There has been a report regarding plans for a scrapped match that would have featured the in-ring return for one recently returned WWE star. One recently returned WWE star was reportedly listed internally as set to feature in their WWE in-ring return via a dark match, however plans were changed.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes Segment Announcement At UFC Event
A WWE star has made the announcement of an upcoming segment, while ringside at this weekend’s UFC event. Grayson Waller is one of five men set to be a part of the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline on December 10. The other competitors in the match...
wrestletalk.com
Here Is Who Produced Incredible SmackDown World Cup Final
This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown (December 2) took place on FS1 instead of the show’s usual channel FOX. The show featured the final match of the SmackDown World Cup, which saw Ricochet defeat Santos Escobar to win the trophy. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), the World...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Announces 2023 Will Be Their Last Year Wrestling
An AEW star has announced that 2023 will be his last year wrestling. Dustin Rhodes appeared at the Blizzard Brawl tapings for Great Lakes Championship Wrestling last night, where he made the announcement. The announcement will be available exclusively on the Premier Streaming Network. Dustin has wrestled since 1988, spending...
wrestletalk.com
‘Bidding War’ For WWE Show Delaying Next Episode
A ‘bidding war’ is holding up the next episode of a popular new WWE series according to one of the show’s stars. Find out all the details!. If you’ve been following along, you know that Maximum Male Models have been debuting the weekly webisodes of their series, ‘Making it Maximum,‘ on WWE’s YouTube channel.
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Hoping To Return To The Company
Earlier this year, WWE officially announced that the NXT UK brand would be going on hiatus. The announcement led to the NXT UK championships being merged with the NXT championships at the Worlds Collide event. The hiatus of NXT UK led to the announcement of NXT Europe, which is set...
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Pay Tribute To Umaga On WWE Raw
Tonight’s WWE Raw featured a tribute by one member of the Bloodline to a wrestling legend and fellow famed Anoa’i family member, Umaga. With recent 13th anniversary of the untimely passing of Umaga at just age 36, a member of the WWE faction the Bloodline has adopted a finisher in tribute on tonight’s WWE Raw.
Comments / 0