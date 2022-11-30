Winners Announced: Raleigh Impact Partner Grants

Congratulations to our 3 winners!

The City of Raleigh’s Office of Strategy and Innovation (aka Office of Yes, And!) is proud to recognize three Raleigh businesses that were selected to receive this year’s Impact Partner Grants.

The 2022 winners are:

Harmony : Raleigh’s LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce whose mission is to foster opportunities for LGBTQ+ businesses, professionals & allies;

: Raleigh’s LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce whose mission is to foster opportunities for LGBTQ+ businesses, professionals & allies; The Amalgamation : The Amalgamation is an ecosystem of underutilized small businesses reimagining government contracting by fostering equitable partnerships to remove barriers to seeking government contracts; and

: The Amalgamation is an ecosystem of underutilized small businesses reimagining government contracting by fostering equitable partnerships to remove barriers to seeking government contracts; and Prospera North Carolina: Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that helps start, sustain, and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity.

The Impact Partner Grant provides funding to organizations that help underrepresented innovators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses start, stay, and grow in Raleigh. Each winner will receive $20,000 in grant funding.

Entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and other businesses from across the city submitted proposals describing innovative solutions for strengthening Raleigh's economic ecosystem.

All proposals were reviewed by City of Raleigh staff and leaders in innovation from the Raleigh community to identify the top three organizations. These businesses form a cohort that will engage with the Office of Strategy and Innovation to continue developing their programs and services to benefit Raleigh residents.

The City of Raleigh is committed to strengthening economic development and fostering inclusive innovation within our community. We are proud to support these organizations and look forward to sharing their successes. Visit the Impact Partner Grant web page to learn more about the program and these outstanding organizations.