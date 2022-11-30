ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 482 near Vandervoort in reference to a Physical Domestic Altercation leading to the arrest of Nancy Odle, 37 of Cove on a charge of 3rd Degree Domestic Battery as well as five misdemeanor warrants for Failure to Appear. Deputies were dispatched to...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 brothers arrested by Charlotte County deputies, accused of drug trafficking

Two brothers from Arcadia were arrested Friday evening after Charlotte County deputies say they were found driving around with a large quantity of narcotic drugs. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Colt Boatwright, 25, and Joseph Boatwright, 22, were arrested after a deputy pulled over a vehicle driving south on Tamiami Trail with a tag light out. Colt was driving with Joseph as his passenger. When notified of the reason for the stop, Colt was unable to produce his vehicle registration. While speaking with Boatwright, deputies noticed a knife in the center console.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Man arrested for possession, trafficking in Meth

A man from Myakka City with a warrant out for his arrest in Manatee County was arrested in Homosassa in the early morning Tuesday, Nov. 29, for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of MDMA and methadone without a prescription. After deputies ran the plates on a truck that passed by...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Polk County hit-and-run, troopers say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Polk County. The crash happened on Saturday around 6:50 p.m. A sedan driving on Lake Howard Drive near 15th Street Northwest struck a pedestrian crossing the road, according to troopers. The...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Polk County Sheriff's Office responds to deadly crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday morning, the Polk County Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a deadly crash. Sheriff Grady Judd said the two-vehicle crash happened in Lake Wales on State Road 60 and West Lake Wales Road. The crash did involve fatalities, according to Judd. Information hasn't...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Monday when his SUV hit a cow in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from LaBelle was traveling north on State Road 70, near Betts Road, west of Myakka City at about 1:30 a.m.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Deputy-Involved Shooting in Polk County Ends with Suspect Arrested

Two deputies responding to a suspicious person call near Lakeland last weekend were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, forcing them to fire their handguns upon the suspect. Neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt, and the suspect was arrested a short time later, also uninjured. The suspect was identified as 27-year old Carina Holder of Davenport.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70

A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
LABELLE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Three women wanted in Estero Bath and Body Works theft

ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Bath and Body Works in Estero. The trio was caught on camera entering the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive on Thursday, November 17, stealing several items worth $1,081.00 and then leaving the business without paying.
ESTERO, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shooting investigation in Downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in Downtown Fort Myers at around 1 a.m. Sunday. A round was fired was shot, but no one was injured, according to Fort Myers Police Department PIO Kristin Capuzzi. Brenda Fandino was near the area celebrating a family...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in Immokalee

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Immokalee Monday evening. According to officials, the crash occurred near 1165 Little League Road. At around 7:14 p.m., Immokalee Fire and Collier County emergency crews responded to the scene. Little League Road is completely...
IMMOKALEE, FL

