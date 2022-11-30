Two brothers from Arcadia were arrested Friday evening after Charlotte County deputies say they were found driving around with a large quantity of narcotic drugs. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Colt Boatwright, 25, and Joseph Boatwright, 22, were arrested after a deputy pulled over a vehicle driving south on Tamiami Trail with a tag light out. Colt was driving with Joseph as his passenger. When notified of the reason for the stop, Colt was unable to produce his vehicle registration. While speaking with Boatwright, deputies noticed a knife in the center console.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO