Read full article on original website
Related
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 482 near Vandervoort in reference to a Physical Domestic Altercation leading to the arrest of Nancy Odle, 37 of Cove on a charge of 3rd Degree Domestic Battery as well as five misdemeanor warrants for Failure to Appear. Deputies were dispatched to...
WINKNEWS.com
2 brothers arrested by Charlotte County deputies, accused of drug trafficking
Two brothers from Arcadia were arrested Friday evening after Charlotte County deputies say they were found driving around with a large quantity of narcotic drugs. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Colt Boatwright, 25, and Joseph Boatwright, 22, were arrested after a deputy pulled over a vehicle driving south on Tamiami Trail with a tag light out. Colt was driving with Joseph as his passenger. When notified of the reason for the stop, Colt was unable to produce his vehicle registration. While speaking with Boatwright, deputies noticed a knife in the center console.
WINKNEWS.com
Fentanyl worth nearly $20K apprehended by LCSO undercover narcotics investigation
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Curtis Thornton, 51, after a successful undercover narcotics investigation on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after detectives got multiple tips from SWFL Crime Stoppers involving an apartment on the 1900 block of Dana Drive.
fox13news.com
Road rage shooting in Brandon sends one person to the hospital, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies say a road rage incident led to one person being hospitalized. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred before 6 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 and Interstate 75. Deputies said they are still in the early stages of the investigation....
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for possession, trafficking in Meth
A man from Myakka City with a warrant out for his arrest in Manatee County was arrested in Homosassa in the early morning Tuesday, Nov. 29, for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of MDMA and methadone without a prescription. After deputies ran the plates on a truck that passed by...
Sarasota County deputies locate missing 69-year-old man
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County deputies say they have located a missing 69-year-old man with dementia. He is safe. Tietz was initially last seen at his home in the Sarasota area on Saturday, authorities say. The 69-year-old was described as 5-foot-9, weighs about 220 pounds and has gray...
FHP seeks public’s help to find suspect after fatal crash in Winter Haven
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Winter Haven that happened Saturday evening. The crash happened on North Lake Howard Drive close to 7 p.m. Troopers said that a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it hit the 59-year-old...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Polk County hit-and-run, troopers say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Polk County. The crash happened on Saturday around 6:50 p.m. A sedan driving on Lake Howard Drive near 15th Street Northwest struck a pedestrian crossing the road, according to troopers. The...
WESH
Polk County Sheriff's Office responds to deadly crash
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday morning, the Polk County Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a deadly crash. Sheriff Grady Judd said the two-vehicle crash happened in Lake Wales on State Road 60 and West Lake Wales Road. The crash did involve fatalities, according to Judd. Information hasn't...
Student arrested for Cape Coral High School threat
School Resource Officers from the Cape Coral Police Department were made aware of a school threat at Cape Coral High School located at 2300 Santa Barbara Blvd South on December 1, 2022.
Mysuncoast.com
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Monday when his SUV hit a cow in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from LaBelle was traveling north on State Road 70, near Betts Road, west of Myakka City at about 1:30 a.m.
Man dies after crashing into cow in Manatee County: FHP
A Labelle man died early Monday morning after hitting a cow while driving, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
westorlandonews.com
Deputy-Involved Shooting in Polk County Ends with Suspect Arrested
Two deputies responding to a suspicious person call near Lakeland last weekend were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, forcing them to fire their handguns upon the suspect. Neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt, and the suspect was arrested a short time later, also uninjured. The suspect was identified as 27-year old Carina Holder of Davenport.
Man dies in apparent suicide on I-75 in Sarasota, troopers say
A deadly crash shut down part of Interstate 75 in Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon.
YAHOO!
Lee sheriff seeks public's help finding two missing Lehigh Acres children
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating two Lehigh Acres children who went missing after school on Friday. Ryoiche Harrell, 11, and Pierre Relf, 14, were last seen at Harns Marsh Middle School, officials say. Ryochie is 4'8” tall, weighs about 85...
WINKNEWS.com
LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70
A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
Three women wanted in Estero Bath and Body Works theft
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Bath and Body Works in Estero. The trio was caught on camera entering the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive on Thursday, November 17, stealing several items worth $1,081.00 and then leaving the business without paying.
Shooting investigation in Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in Downtown Fort Myers at around 1 a.m. Sunday. A round was fired was shot, but no one was injured, according to Fort Myers Police Department PIO Kristin Capuzzi. Brenda Fandino was near the area celebrating a family...
Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in Immokalee
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Immokalee Monday evening. According to officials, the crash occurred near 1165 Little League Road. At around 7:14 p.m., Immokalee Fire and Collier County emergency crews responded to the scene. Little League Road is completely...
Comments / 2