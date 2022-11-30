Read full article on original website
French airports company ADP's shares slump as Royal Schiphol sells off ADP stake at discount
PARIS (Reuters) - Royal Schiphol Group has sold off its remaining stake in French airports company Aeroports de Paris (ADP), ADP said on Tuesday, prompting ADP's shares to slump as the sale took place at a sharp discount to ADP's recent share price. ADP said Royal Schiphol had sold off...
Oil prices fall after data raises U.S. Fed interest rate worries
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices pared gains on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down 56 cents at $85.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EST (1623 GMT)....
Kalkine: How much financial firms have off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps?
Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly report that 2022's market upheaval had largely been navigated without major issue.
Kalkine: Why is Australian crypto exchange SwyftX cutting down its staff?
Brisbane-based crypto exchange, SwyftX, has reportedly cut 35 percent of its staff yesterday as the crushing crypto winter continues. SwyftX announced to employees late on Monday that 90 of them would be packing up their desks for good.
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Cut About 2% Of Staff Tuesday - CNBC
* MORGAN STANLEY CUT ABOUT 2% OF STAFF TUESDAY - CNBC Further company coverage:.
Kenya shilling edges lower as importers stock up on Christmas goods
NAIROBI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling edged lower on Tuesday as importers sought dollars to make year-end and Christmas orders amid a paucity of inflows, traders said. At 0913 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 122.60/80 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 122.55/75. Kenya's shilling has lost 7.8% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, touching an all-time low on Monday, according to Refinitiv data. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE-25 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by James Macharia Chege)
UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico in advanced talks for Citi's Banamex - Bloomberg News
(Adds details from report, background on sale and Citi response) Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tycoon German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB is in advanced talks to acquire Citigroup's Mexican retail bank Banamex, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The mining giant is trying to...
UPDATE 2-EU regulators raise concerns over Meta's targeted ad model - WSJ
(Updates share movement, adds background, Meta response) Dec 6 (Reuters) - European Union regulators have ruled Meta Platforms Inc should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision. The ruling was approved...
Kalkine Media explores 5 TSX healthcare stocks to watch in Q4
Neighbourly Pharmacy’s revenue in Q3 FY 2023 was at C$ 178.87 million. In Q3 2022, dentalcorp Holdings’ revenue was noted at C$ 61.9 million. Avricore Health’s gross profit was at C$ 215,961 in Q3 2022. With COVID-19 easing away, there are gradual changes experienced by the healthcare...
EU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package - von der Leyen
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU will adapt its own state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by a new U.S. green energy subsidy package, the bloc's chief executive said on Sunday. "Competition is good... but this competition must respect a level playing field," European Commission President Ursula...
BRIEF-enCore Closes C$69.8 Million Private Placement Financing
* ENCORE CLOSES C$69.8 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Gold little changed as market ponders over Fed rate path
(Reuters) - Gold firmed slightly on Tuesday as the dollar gave up some of its recent gains and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with traders awaiting further direction from the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike strategy. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,769.42 per ounce by 1:31 p.m. ET (1831) GMT, while...
EU countries' stance on AI rules draws criticism from lawmaker, consumer group
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU countries on Tuesday agreed a common position on draft artificial intelligence rules ahead of negotiations with EU lawmakers to thrash out the details, but drew criticism for not adequately addressing the issue of facial recognition. The European Commission proposed the AI rules last year, seeking to...
Chief of South Korea's SK Group told to transfer property of $51 million in divorce
SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court ordered the chairman of No. 2 conglomerate SK Group to transfer 66.5 billion won ($50.68 million) in a division of property, as part of a divorce ruling on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if the transfer by Chairman Chey Tae-won would include...
UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed Reserve Board ends enforcement action against Industrial Bank of Korea
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday said it is terminating an enforcement action against Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) over previous deficiencies in the bank's risk management and anti-money laundering compliance. IBK in 2016 agreed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and...
EU regulator backs bivalent COVID vaccines for primary vaccination
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults. The vaccines by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as...
Gold gains on softer dollar, more Fed policy cues eyed
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Tuesday after shedding more than 1% in the last session as the U.S. dollar eased, although traders awaited more cues on the outlook for interest rates by the U.S. central bank. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,776.15 per ounce by 1133 GMT. U.S. gold...
Papua New Guinea PM Marape urges miners to go ahead with projects
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on Monday urged mining investors to get on with developing their resources, pushing for more downstream processing in the country and more local employment. "You must show some progress, I don't want warehousing of licenses," Marape told a conference in...
BRIEF-Inspiration Health Says Jonathan Ballard To Step Down As Chief Financial Officer
* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - JONATHAN BALLARD HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Russia will not export oil subject to Western cap, says Putin energy point man
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, will not sell oil that is subject to a Western price cap even if it has to cut production, President Vladimir Putin's point man on energy said. The Group of Seven and Australia on Friday agreed a $60 per barrel price...
