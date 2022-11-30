ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatfield, MN

Wykoff man leads deputies in chase across Grand Meadow

Dec. 5—AUSTIN — A 20-year-old Wykoff man is facing several charges in Mower County District Court related to a November drunk driving pursuit that ended with sheriff deputies tackling him in a Grand Meadow apartment. Adam Scott Everson is charged with second-degree assault and fleeing a peace officer...
GRAND MEADOW, MN

