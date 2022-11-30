Read full article on original website
ashevillefm.org
Positive Vibes – where great reggae and local vibes hang out – only on AshevilleFM 103.3FM – www.ashevillefm.org – Tuesdays 8-10am
Join me – DJSmittymon this week Tuesday December 6th from 8-10am. New music from local Asheville bands Tina and Her Pony “Yellow Rose”, Lua Flora “new album Lua Flora”, State Park Ranger “Never Stopped” feat. Sophia Corinne & Dish / Leisureville “Islands feat Christian Ahmed” / plus new reggae from Khalia “Time”, TriXstar “Freedom for Iran” / Cookie the Herbalist “Winner” / Skalinka “House on Fire” and more.. even a chance for tickets to see Twiddle with Of Good Nature at the Salvage Station – This Saturday December 10th, (Late Show – Doors open at 9:30p / Music starts around 10:30p).. Real People – Great Radio – Asheville FM…Tune in and turn it up! – smittymon.
ashevillefm.org
Bill Kopp talks King Crimson!
On Thursday, JD welcomes Asheville based author and music journalist, Bill Kopp to Closer to the Edge from 2-4 PM. Bill will talk about his life as a music writer, his 1000+ interviews, including many members of King Crimson. And you’ll hear a dozen tracks, most previously unreleased, from the brand new ‘In the Court of the Crimson King – King Crimson at 50’ box-set, ahead of the film’s screening at the Grail Moviehouse on Monday, December 12th at 4 and 7 PM. This will be the inaugural ‘Music Movie Mondays’, at the Grail. To celebrate, we will be giving away two pairs of tickets, in hours one and two, so be ready to call the studio line!
wccbcharlotte.com
Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade
MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
visitncsmokies.com
Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley
With the holiday season come numerous age-old excitements. The jolly old man will visit with his 12 magical reindeer, gifts will be unwrapped, hot chocolate will be sipped, and cookies will be eaten (maybe by a few more people than just Santa Claus), and that may be all for the average joe. But here in Maggie Valley, we believe that both the pre-and post-holiday spirit should be merry and bright for you and your family. That’s why we’ve put together your Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley. Merry Christmas to you.
Pet of the Week: Brandy
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Brandy.
foodgressing.com
Blue Ridge Mountains Asheville: Holiday Events 2022
Historic holiday celebrations, extravagant light displays, festive events, and specialty pop-up markets infuse yuletide magic throughout Asheville, N.C. Visitors and locals come together this season to celebrate with both timeless traditions and revived artful experiences that offer something for everyone. Countdown to Christmas with Candlelit Evenings and Indoor Winter Landscapes.
avlwatchdog.org
‘Pathetic’ Christmas decorations in Asheville? Indonesian trip for park official?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: This may be a dumb question, but who is in charge of Asheville Christmas decorations? They are totally pathetic compared to even the smallest of towns. Marshall is better decorated than Asheville. Do they not have the money? Or is it the left-wing liberals just not wanting to celebrate Christmas. I guess it’s just a liberal place, and it’s how it’s gonna be from now on. I know you lean left somewhat, but Asheville should be decked out with the amount of tourists that visit here. When’s the last time Asheville bought some new decorations? How much does the city spend each year on this?
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Visit Bryson City, NC for the Holidays
Are you searching for a family-friendly place to have a small getaway this winter? Have you ever been to Bryson City, NC? Most known for the Polar Express, there is so much more than just the train ride to do and explore in this friendly mountain town. They’ve got a drive-thru light show, outdoor ice skating, delicious food, and much more!
WLOS.com
Those laid to rest in Asheville's Riverside Cemetery have unique, rich legacies, stories
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Riverside Cemetery is home to the gravesites of many well-known Asheville residents from the past, the most notable being author Thomas Wolfe, yet it is more than just the final resting place for loved ones. Established in 1885, it has been a place of unmatched...
WLOS.com
Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
wfmynews2.com
Cleveland County man has chance to spin the wheel for prize of $2 million
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 75-year-old housekeeper will step up to a giant prize wheel, give it a spin, and see if it lands on a $2 million prize. Johnnie Bostic from Polkville could get the chance to win $2 million. The chance comes as part of the lottery's unique...
This Is The Best Pie In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Boy with TBI in hospice care loves Christmas, gets to meet Santa as part of final wishes
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's every child's dream to meet Santa, but for 13-year-old Karson, that dream means much more this year -- in what his family says will likely be his final Christmas. Karson is currently in hospice care due to heart failure that has developed as a...
Wildlife authorities investigating after bears found dismembered in N.C.
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating the deaths of three bears found dismembered in Woodfin.
qcexclusive.com
Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive
When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
NC housekeeper aims to mop up $2 million lottery prize with prize wheel
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 75-year-old Gardner-Webb University housekeeper is looking to clean up after he spins the prize wheel in hopes of taking home $2 million. On Tuesday, Johnnie Bostic, of Polkville in Cleveland County, will spin the wheel after winning the chance from a $10 Bigger Spin scratchoff ticket, according to the N.C. Education […]
wpde.com
'He really just deserved better;' GoFundMe started for Henderson Co. boy in hospice care
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At just 13 years old, a Henderson County boy, Karson, is currently in hospice care due to heart failure. His great aunt, Dawn Hughes, has cared for him for almost eight years now, and she said this will likely be his last Christmas. As...
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
This Is The Weirdest Home In North Carolina
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in North Carolina.
nctripping.com
20+ Awesome Things to Do in Black Mountain and Nearby
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. We’ve spent years exploring the small towns of this state and have a soft spot for all the wonderful things to do in Black Mountain, NC....
