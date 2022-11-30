Read full article on original website
Tethered Balloon Event Benefits Carson City Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots Carson City is collecting Christmas gifts for kids in the Carson City, Douglas County, Storey County and West Lyon County this year. And this Saturday, they're partnering with a local hot air balloon company to offer tethered balloon rides to anyone who drops off a new toy at their headquarters in Gardnerville.
SPCA to Hold 'Meet Santa Paws' Event at Reno Thrift Store
The SPCA of Northern Nevada is hosting a 'Meet Santa Paws' event this Saturday at its thrift store in Reno. The free event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 75 Moana Lane. For additional information, click here. On December 17th, the SPCA will partner with Lithia Reno Subaru...
Area Families in Need Receive Holiday Food Baskets in Reno
Catholic Charities helped give away 1,000 holiday baskets to deserving families at St. Vincent's Food Pantry on Monday. The families, who were pre-registered for the event, received the 'Holiday Spirit Food Baskets' at the food pantry on East 4th Street. Baskets include frozen ham or turkey, instant mashed potatoes, pancake...
Targeted Goat Grazing Open House at Rosewood Nature Study Area
The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation (TMPF) and the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) hosted an open house at the Rosewood Nature Study Area in Reno on Monday. Representatives from both organizations discussed the targeted goat grazing project currently underway to reduce the presence of perennial pepperweed, a noxious invasive weed encroaching on the nature study area.
South Lake Tahoe's Christmas Fire Engine to Cruise the Town
(December 5, 2022) South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will once again be cruising through the city streets spreading joy to all. The fire engine will be out nightly starting at 5 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 10- Saturday, Dec. 24. You can see it with its decorative...
‘Dream Christmas’ Provides Meals For Families In Need
It's the 8th year the ‘Dream Christmas’ Mobile Caravan delivered free holiday meals around Carson City. The next drop-off event is on December 10 in Gardnerville and Carson City.
Lake Tahoe Cave Rock Sunset Hike
Many of us drive through the Cave Rock tunnel to get to South Lake Tahoe and did you know you can hike to the top of it! You don't come up the steep side, but a nice 1 mile path will take you to the top where you do have some rock scrambling to the top. Once there, you get the amazing views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff along with Michelle! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/cave-rock-trail.
Reno Aces Fans Raise Over $22,000 in Theme Jersey Auctions
From Doctor Strange to SpongeBob SquarePants, Margaritaville, and more, the players and coaching staff wore a wide range of jerseys beyond their standard red, white, and blues during their Pacific Coast League Championship run at Greater Nevada Field. This season, the Aces partnered with six Reno-area charities, Reno Rodeo Foundation,...
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares to get donation of body armor
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ares vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Alaska K9 Center and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Alaska K9 Center”.
Carson City 911 Calls to be Down Through Tuesday, Sheriff Says
(December 5, 2022) Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says Charter Spectrum customers will not have access to the emergency 911 system from their home phones in the county from 11 p.m. Monday night to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Furlong tells us this is due to a maintenance procedure being conducted...
Nevada Kids Foundation Hosts First Annual Sip & Shop Event In Sparks
Attendees shopped for items that would be donated for families in need. Most of the organization's success depends on the generosity of the community.
Power Outage In Midtown Reno Caused By Bird, Officials Say
More than 6,000 NV Energy customers were affected by the outage. It happened on Plumas St. and St. Lawrence. No update on when power will be restored.
Latest Honor Flight Lands at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport
As The Honor Flight landed today at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the veterans deboarding the plane were greeted by friends and family eagerly awaiting their arrival. The greeting was full of joy, happy to reunite with loved ones. Almost all of the veterans on the honor flight today spent 20 years or more in the military.
WCSD Board of Trustees holding special meeting to interview applicants for District E vacancy
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting during which Trustees will interview three candidates selected for consideration of appointment to the District E seat on the Board. The finalists to be interviewed are: Meghan Beyer, Kellie Crosby-Sturtz and Alex Woodley. The candidates were...
Most power restored after Transformer Explosion in Midtown
Reno Fire responded to a transformer that blew up in a neighborhood on Plumas Street and St. Lawrence in Midtown. It happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Reno Fire Officials told us a bird sat on a power line, causing it to spark. That caused high and low power lines to fall down.
Widened EB I-80 to SB I-580 Ramp Opens Tuesday night
A newly-widened eastbound Interstate 80 to southbound Interstate 580 ramp will open the evening of Dec. 6 as construction of the first phase of Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements nears substantial completion. The widened Reno spaghetti bowl ramp is the final major construction component of the current...
Fire crews knock down fire involving two homes on East 10th Street
Crews with the Reno Fire Department have knocked down a fire involving two homes on the 1300 block of East 10th Street Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived around 3:15 p.m., one of the homes was fully involved. The fire would eventually spread to a home next door and was quickly...
State Department of Education Superintendent visits Carson School for Computer Science Week
In observance of Computer Science Education Week (CSEdWeek), Eagle Valley Middle School (EVMS) students were able to display their coding skills for Nevada Department of Education Superintendent Jhone Ebert on Monday, Dec. 5. The activities highlighted computer programing efforts in Mr. Jeremy Smith and Mr. Mark Kuniya’s sixth and seventh...
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Downtown Reno
Reno Police say they responded to a man that was armed with a knife in the area of Fifth Street and Virginia Street. When officers contacted the suspect, he refused to listen to any verbal commands and police began to chase him on foot. An officer made one attempt to...
