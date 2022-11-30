Read full article on original website
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Tim Cahill’s silence in Qatar leaves uneasy feeling amid Socceroos World Cup celebrations
Tim Cahill has done a lot of talking these past few weeks. He has pumped up Socceroos players, pressed the flesh at Fifa events and maintained his relationship with Qatar’s World Cup officials. Seemingly, the only people to whom he has not spoken is the media. When Cahill was...
BBC
'I had £8,000 stolen but Revolut won't refund it'
Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told
Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
BBC
Ethereum change cut cryptocurrency power demand
A change in the way the cryptocurrency Ethereum works may have cut its power consumption by country-sized amounts. The amount of electricity saved is similar to that used by Ireland or even Austria, work published in the data-science journal Patterns suggests. Bitcoin, the largest crypto, is thought to use more...
Biden hails U.S. manufacturing's return at TSMC chip plant in Arizona
PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden visited TSMC's (2330.TW) Arizona plant on Tuesday as the Taiwanese chipmaker said it would more than triple its planned investment there to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in American history.
BBC
TV Rain: Latvia shuts down Russian broadcaster over Ukraine war coverage
Russia's last independent television channel, TV Rain, has been shut down in Latvia after less than five months on air. The channel, which is known as Dozhd in Russian, has been accused of showing content that supports Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. TV Rain has called the allegations "unfair and absurd"...
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
BBC
Meta, Amazon, Twitter layoffs: 'Tech layoffs won't destroy American dreams of Indians’
Many Indians who work on temporary visas in the US are facing an uncertain future after mass layoffs at big tech firms. Surbhi Gupta, who lost her job at Meta, tells her story of in her own words. It was my mum's birthday. I was staying up late to wish...
