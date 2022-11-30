MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The city of Mankato is looking ahead to its budget for fiscal year 2023. “We worked extremely hard,” Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad said. “It was not a two day, or two week or a month or two, literally from August until today finally we have decided on something that will be beneficial to everyone.”

MANKATO, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO