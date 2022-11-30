ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

City of Mankato votes on 2023 budget

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The city of Mankato is looking ahead to its budget for fiscal year 2023. “We worked extremely hard,” Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad said. “It was not a two day, or two week or a month or two, literally from August until today finally we have decided on something that will be beneficial to everyone.”
MANKATO, MN
Faribault School District accepts grant to curb drug use

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Faribault School District has agreed to accept a $1.1 million state grant meant to help curb drug use among students of color. Monday night’s vote comes after two board members had delayed accepting the money by arguing it could discriminate against white students. Only one of the seven-person Faribault school board voted against accepting the funding on Monday.
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-06-2022 - clipped version

MANKATO, MN
Mental Wellness Expo comes to Mankato

MANKATO, MN
Public hearing for FY23 budget/property tax levy

MANKATO, MN
Rodeo community supports local member

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota rodeo community is coming together to show support for one of their own. Reid Oftedahl, a Pemberton native currently living in Raymond, was competing in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas when he was injured while bull riding. Oftedahl was taken to a local...
PEMBERTON, MN
Bells on Belgrade returns to North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, MN
Kiwanis Holiday Lights shine on despite weather not ideal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night marks 11 days since Kiwanis Holiday Lights opened their doors for visitors. “Opening night was probably our biggest night we’ve ever had,” Vice President of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, Kyle Mrozek exaplined. “The weather was perfect with the hordes of people coming into the park after the parade. That was a magical evening for us.”
MANKATO, MN
Slow start for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

MANKATO, MN
Mankato Civic Center Plaza to close temporarily

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato’s Civic Center Plaza will be temporarily closing starting today. The closure is to allow for road crews to work on construction on the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. A crane will be used during the construction process. The project is...
MANKATO, MN
Scooter’s Coffee to open second Mankato location on Dec. 9

MANKATO, MN
Child’s play: celebrating winter at the Children’s Museum

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is so fortunate to have the top-notch Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota right here in the community; the exhibits are always changing with the seasons. There is one exhibit they bring back each year because of its popularity!
MANKATO, MN
Ocular spectacular: Through the looking glasses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s something many Americans have to wear, whether they like them or not: eye glasses. Perhaps finding a stylish pair won’t make things so bad! Besides, finding the right style is half the fun! Dr. Tracye Rasmussen of Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic trained her eye on Kato Living, to talk about eyewear trends.
MANKATO, MN
Remains identified from burnt-up vehicle in Renville county

RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Suspects sought in Belle Plaine robbery

BELLE PLAINE, MN
30+ tables of toys, games, & comics for show at Eagles Club

MANKATO, MN
Madelia officially opens new fire hall

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A process 25 years in the making, Madelia decommissioned its century-old fire station and city hall Sunday, and community members gathered to see them off. “The whole project everybody was wondering how soon we were gonna get to move in, and we got to move in...
MADELIA, MN
Possible human remains found in wreckage of Renville County crash

MANKATO, MN

