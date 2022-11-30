Read full article on original website
Whitcraft-Paradigm Precision Merger Shakes Up Aerospace Landscape
Connecticut’s aerospace manufacturing landscape will undergo a major shift with the merger of Eastford-based Whitcraft LLC and Paradigm Precision, headquartered in Manchester. The merger is designed “to create a scaled and diversified manufacturer of complex, high-tolerance components used in commercial and military aviation engines,” according to a Nov. 30...
U.S. Army Chooses Sikorsky Rival for Black Hawk Replacement
The U.S. Army awarded Textron Inc.’s Bell unit a $1.3 billion contract Dec. 5 for its next-generation helicopter program over Stratford-based Sikorsky. Pentagon officials chose Bell’s V-280 Valor tilt-rotor aircraft over the transformational, high-speed Defiant X prototype [pictured above] developed by Sikorsky in partnership with Boeing. The Army’s...
Made in Connecticut: Precision Punch & Tooling
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For December, we spoke with Kevin Gregoire, president of Precision Punch & Tooling, based in Berlin. When was your company founded?. 1965. How many employees work for your company?. 70. What products does...
Pratt Wins $115M Contract for F135 Upgrade
East Hartford-based manufacturer Pratt & Whitney has won a $115 million contract to upgrade the company’s F135 engine. The contract from the U.S. Department of Defense will support the company’s initial development activities through 2023. Pratt officials said the engine core upgrade will deliver a product that is...
