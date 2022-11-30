As We Enter a Cold and Wet Winter, Local Nonprofits Are Seeking Warm Items to Donate to the Homeless

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lostcoastoutpost.com
BIG FOOD DRIVE THURSDAY! Sen. Mike McGuire, KHUM and Food for for People to Gather Food for the Needy for Seventh Year Running
Press release from the office of Sen. Mike McGuire:. For the seventh year running, Senator Mike McGuire is teaming up with Food for People, KHUM radio and six local high schools for the Humboldt Holiday Food Drive this Thursday. The Food Drive is now one of the largest on the North Coast.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(CONTEST) Your Art Critic Skills are Needed to Judge Humboldt Inmates’ Holiday Illustrations
History has proven, time and again, that there is no group of sophisticates more qualified to appreciate, interpret and judge art than LoCO readers. Thus, who better to weigh in on the fifth annual Humboldt Correctional Facility Holiday Art Contest than y’all. Your talents are needed, people! Let’s get to work.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arise, Da’ Yas! The Rechristening of 20/30 Park Headlines Tomorrow’s Eureka City Council Agenda
Now, we’re aware that at least a few people aren’t in favor of the big rebranding of 20/30 Park that the Eureka City Council is looking to finalize at its Tuesday night meeting. They carry some sort of torch for that civic club of yore which built the current park – an association of young men in their 20s and 30s that apparently made a point of doing good deeds around town, way back when. And that’s fine. History is important.
kymkemp.com
Lightning Along the Coast from Eureka to Fort Bragg
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Eureka earlier issued a “Special Marine Warning including the Waters from...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Are You DONE With That GUN? The Eureka Police Department Will Buy it From You at the Wharfinger on Dec. 18!
In an effort to create safer communities by taking guns that are no longer wanted off the streets, the City of Eureka is hosting a gun buyback on Sunday, December 18th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way, Eureka. During the gun buyback event,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt County Fair General Manager Submits Resignation Letter: Report
A woman known to sleep in front of Arcata City Hall was found deceased in the alcove outside the building’s front door, according to Redheaded Blackbelt. Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn confirmed that foul play was not suspected in her death and that the coroner had taken custody of the decedent.
lostcoastoutpost.com
North Coast Tribes Advocate for ‘Meaningful, Impactful Partnership’ with Potential Developers Ahead of Tomorrow’s Highly Anticipated Offshore Wind Lease Auction
Thousands of acres of ocean real estate will be up for grabs during the first-ever offshore wind lease auction on the West Coast. Beginning Tuesday morning, the Bureau of Energy Ocean Management (BOEM) will auction off five leases – three off Morro Bay and two off Humboldt Bay – for the development of floating offshore wind energy facilities.
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Killed in Early Morning House Fire on Pine Hill
At 0240 early Monday morning, December 5th 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a structure fire in a residential structure at 4800 block of Meyers Avenue in Eureka. Additional information indicated an occupant may be trapped inside. The...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Eugene Bertram Thomas, 1924-2022
Nicknamed Joe (after the comics character Bazooka Joe) by his father, Eugene Bertram Thomas was born to Jessie Mae Campton Thomas and Clarence George Thomas on April 2, 1924. His parents and only sibling, older brother Jerold Campton Thomas (1921–1973), preceded him in death. Joe learned to fly while...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Rescued!] Occupants Trapped in Commercial Structure Fire on Central Avenue
Fire personnel are responding to a report of commercial structure fire in McKinleyville. The call went out around 2:15 p.m. on December 2 for Arcata Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and Westhaven Fire departments to respond to the 2700 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville. Additionally, Arcata Ambulance has been requested as...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Wanted for Robbing Salvation Army Bell Ringer at the Mall Arrested After Stealing Tip Jar at a Nearby Business, Eureka Police Say
On December 3, 2022, just before 6 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Broadway for the report of a robbery that just occurred outside of a major retail store. The victim, a 65-year-old Salvation Army Bell Ringer, was handed a demanding and threatening note by an unknown male. The male then removed the red kettle full of donations and fled into the nearby greenbelt.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Five-Year-Old Eureka Girl Accidentally Shot by Father, Says EPD
On December 3, 2022, at about 10:30 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to St. Joseph Hospital’s Emergency Department for the report of a 5-year- old juvenile female who had been shot in the foot by her father. The family self-transported the juvenile to the hospital and hospital staff notified law enforcement.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Donna Jean Mortimer
Donna Jean Mortimer, wife, mother and sister, passed away on November 3, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. She was 64. She is survived by her husband, Tim Mortimer, her brother Buzzy, sister Becky, brother Allen, her favorite niece Heather and many more nieces and nephews, and friends.
kymkemp.com
Significant Rain and Snow Predicted for Trinity and Shasta Counties Between Now and Sunday
Information from Caltrans District 2 for those traveling east and for those traveling on Hwy 5:. REDDING – The National Weather Service is forecasting significant rain and snow for the Northern California area starting late Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Snow levels are currently forecasted to drop to 1,000-2,500 feet locally over the weekend. Motorists should plan for chain controls in higher elevations and are advised to check weather and roadway conditions prior to and during breaks in travel. Travelers are also reminded to slow down and drive carefully during inclement weather and allot extra time for delays, slow travel, and possible highway impacts.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 29
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Nov. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heavy rain & snow ahead this week!
Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Trinidad Neighbor Dispute Leads to Arrest for Alleged Shovel Assault
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Westhaven Drive near Trinidad for the report of a neighbor dispute resulting in an assault. Deputies arrived in the area...
lostcoastoutpost.com
County Supes to Consider Re-Trying Ballot Measure to Consolidate Two Elected Offices Into Finance Director Position
Here’s a question: Should two elected positions in the Humboldt County government — treasurer-tax collector and auditor-controller — be consolidated into a single director of finance, whose job would be to oversee a single Department of Finance?. Quick follow-up for those who answered “yes” (or “maybe” or...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Holly Niclai Theuerkauf, 1963-2022
Holly (Niclai) Theuerkauf, 58, of Eureka, passed peacefully away on Friday, November 18th, 2022. She was surrounded by family and the compassionate and expert care from the team at the Ida Emmerson Hospice House when she passed. Holly Niclai was born on Christmas Day, 1963. She was a joyous gift...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Deputies Make Fentanyl Arrest After Finding Two Women Passed Out in Car Outside Glendale Business, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 29, 2022, at about 2:05 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Blue Lake area conducted an investigation of an occupied vehicle outside a business on the 1400 block of Glendale Drive. Deputies located two adult...
