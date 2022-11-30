College-bound Bronx Latin school seniors gifted with brand-new laptops

The holidays came early for students at Bronx Latin school as 20 new laptops were donated to seniors from the bakery brand Marinela.

The students at Bronx Latin were chosen to receive those laptops due to their academic achievements.

Assistant Principal Anna Nelson says remote learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has proven how important technology is for their futures.

“These are the kids who worked really hard over the last seven to four years, getting ready to go to college and they’re all the ones who scored college-ready in either Math or English," says Nelson.

Bronx Latin is one of five schools selected by Marinela to receive these laptops as part of the bakery brand’s Swing Back to School program.

Many of the students have been at Bronx Latin since the sixth grade and are now graduating with at least 70% of the school’s seniors going onto college each year.

The students have plans to attend schools like Stony Brook University, New York University and SUNY Binghamton.