ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

College-bound Bronx Latin school seniors gifted with brand-new laptops

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJ3sb_0jStBchG00

The holidays came early for students at Bronx Latin school as 20 new laptops were donated to seniors from the bakery brand Marinela.

The students at Bronx Latin were chosen to receive those laptops due to their academic achievements.

Assistant Principal Anna Nelson says remote learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has proven how important technology is for their futures.

“These are the kids who worked really hard over the last seven to four years, getting ready to go to college and they’re all the ones who scored college-ready in either Math or English," says Nelson.

Bronx Latin is one of five schools selected by Marinela to receive these laptops as part of the bakery brand’s Swing Back to School program.

Many of the students have been at Bronx Latin since the sixth grade and are now graduating with at least 70% of the school’s seniors going onto college each year.

The students have plans to attend schools like Stony Brook University, New York University and SUNY Binghamton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

NAACP Bridgeport chapter president dies following cancer battle

Rev. D. Stanley Lord, the president of the Bridgeport chapter of the NAACP, died after a battle with cancer. Former NAACP President Carolyn Nah said she was heartbroken to receive the news that Lord died on Saturday, saying "he was a good man and a good leader". Tributes to Lord...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

News 12

123K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy