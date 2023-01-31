ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerry Washington Never Goes To Bed Without Using This $11 Neutrogena Product

By Taylor Jeffries
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kerry Washington ends her night with skincare just like everyone should. But there’s one thing she has to do before she falls asleep. The actress recently shared on Instagram that she never ever goes to bed without washing her face. And her go-to product? Neutrogena ’s Hydro Boost Exfoliating Facial Cleanser . Apparently, shoppers can’t live without it either because it’s completely sold out on Amazon. Don’t worry, though, we’ve found an extra supply of this affordable cleanser for you to stock up on. The Neutrogena cleanser is still available in a package of three at $33, and that’s a nice steal. Rather than spending more for one, you can get a trio for $10.99 each. But that’s not it. There’s an alternative version that contains hyaluronic acid that’s just $10 in total for three too. That’s right, we love wallet-friendly value sets .

And although she may be a Neutrogena brand ambassador, Kerry Washington is not lying when she says this cleanser is essential. Reviewers also vouched that this is one of the best face washes.

And although she may be a Neutrogena brand ambassador, Kerry Washington is not lying when she says this cleanser is essential. Reviewers also vouched that this is one of the best face washes.

“I’ve used all kinds of exfoliating facial washes and this one does the job for me,” said a reviewer. “My skin tends to run on the dry side so I need an occasional exfoliating wash. It leaves my skin smooth and doesn’t dry it out.”

This daily cleanser does more than just wash away makeup, oil, and dirt. It also gently exfoliates and deeply hydrates the skin for a soft, smooth finish.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Exfoliating Cleanser – 3 Pack

Image: Neutrogena.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Exfoliating Facial Cleanser $32.97 Buy now

But what we love the most about this face wash is that it’s a winter must-have. Like other Neutrogena Hydro Boost products, this cleanser also contains hyaluronic acid that locks in moisture. Of course, you still need a powerful moisturizer to keep hydrating your skin as well.

So, start and end your skincare routine with Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Exfoliating Facial Cleanser . Either snag the $33 three-pack on Amazon or just the $14 single product on Ulta . We can guarantee though that it won’t last long, so add it to your cart ASAP.

Hydro Boost Exfoliating Facial Cleanser

Image: Neutrogena.

Snag the single 5-ounce Neutrogena facial cleanser on Ulta if you’re just looking to just test it out. Right now you can buy one and get one 40 percent off too at checkout.

Hydro Boost Exfoliating Facial Cleanser

Price: $13.99

Buy Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gentle Exfoliating Daily Facial Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid

Image: Neutrogena.

It’s good to have options when it comes to cleansers, especially when it’s so affordable. This N eutrogena cleanser boosts your hydration with its hyaluronic acid ingredient that leaves a dewy finish. Don’t miss out on this moisture-rich trio that’s only $10 now.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gentle Exfoliating Daily Facial Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid $9.99 Buy now

SheKnows

