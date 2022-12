Once again, the Republic R-III School District has passed their annual audit with flying colors. Rebecca Baker, a certified public accountant with KPM CPAs and Advisors, told the Republic Board of Education during their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, that the district had received a “clean, unmodified opinion” in their audit for the district’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, which is the highest possible rating any organization can receive in an audit.

1 DAY AGO