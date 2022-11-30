Read full article on original website
The SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD is the Ideal 4K/6K Video Working Drive
Working on videos for my YouTube channel, I’ve been finding that even the SSDs I own aren’t able to keep up with the transfer speeds needed for live editing of 10-bit 4K video. As I test things for PetaPixel, like the super-high resolution cameras with 6K and higher footage capabilities that using the fastest drives possible becomes increasingly important.
3D-Printed Adapter Lets the Game Boy Camera Use Interchangeable Lenses
A 3D-printable adapter allows fans of the Game Boy Camera to use small CS-mount interchangeable lenses with it, which also opens the door to adapting much larger optics to the camera first made available in 1998. While the Game Boy Camera is now almost 25 years old, there is still...
Capture One Perpetual Licenses Will No Longer Receive New Features
Capture One is changing how the perpetual license of its software will work. Starting in 2023, the company will no longer tie itself to an annual cycle for major releases and while perpetual licenses will receive bug fixes, they won’t get new features. In an email sent to subscribers...
Panasonic Develops New Method That Corrects Fisheye Distortion in Photos
A new technology developed by Panasonic is capable of quickly correcting distortion and tilt from only one image. Using the new method, images shot at an angle or those that are distorted by a wide-angle lens can be instantly corrected. In a report from Nikkei, spotted by Digicame-Info, an engineer...
You Can Now Edit Video in Pixelmator Pro
Pixelmator Pro version 3.2, codenamed Lumiere, adds the ability to edit videos. This also opens the door for editors to create moving designs and export animated image formats which brings it even further in line with Adobe Photoshop. The updates include four major touchpoints: the addition of video editing support,...
Adobe Stock Will Now Let Contributors Sell AI-Generated Artwork
Adobe has announced that its stock photography service, Adobe Stock, is now accepting illustrations created using generative artificial intelligence (AI) such as those created by OpenAI’s Dall-E or Stable Diffusion. In a blog post, the company says that the choice to allow generative AI onto its platform came after...
Picflow: Professional Client Gallery And Proofing Workflow Simplified
The recently launched client gallery and photo proofing service, Picflow, was developed with the purpose of making it easier for photographers to communicate and deliver to their clients. While the service may look rather straightforward and simplistic, there are a lot of useful and powerful advanced tools hiding behind the scenes that are sure to improve the workflow for any working photographer.
Facebook Dating Will Verify Your Age with a Face Scan
Meta has added age verification to its Facebook Dating platform and will demand video selfies and ID uploads from people it suspects of lying about their age. Facebook will ask some of the app’s users to prove they are at least 18 years old via its verification software in an attempt to stop minors from accessing its dating app.
