ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
liveboston617.org

Suspect Lights Fire Outside New England Seafood and Flees

Last night, December 4, at approximately 02:00 hours, a 911 call came into District B-2 Police officers reporting that a man set a fire outside of the New England Seafood restaurant on Gerard Street in Roxbury. The caller claims that the suspect fled immediately afterwards. The Boston Fire Department responded...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy