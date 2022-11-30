Read full article on original website
Related
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
France 24
Iran to disband morality police amid ongoing protests, says attorney general
Iran has scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, the country's attorney general was quoted as saying on Sunday, in remarks yet to be confirmed by other officials. There was no confirmation of the closure from the...
France 24
Sudan: Protesters rally in Khartoum as parties and military sign transition deal
Military leaders and the main pro-democracy group in Sudan have signed a deal to establish a civilian-led transitional government. But the accord has already been heavily criticised by democracy activists. Also, the ANC says it will vote against any attempts to impeach South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in relation to allegations of money laundering and fraud. And as vigils are held in DR Congo following an alleged massacre last week, ceasefire talks between M23 rebels and the government grind to a halt.
France 24
Guinea trial adjourned after ex-dictator pleads ill health
Survivors of the bloodbath and relatives of the dead had been eagerly awaiting the moment when Camara would take the stand. But the former military ruler, who appeared at the bar in civilian clothes and walking with some difficulty, said he was unwell. "With all the respect that I have...
France 24
Iran activists brush off claim morality police abolished
There were also calls on social media for a three-day strike, more than two months into the wave of civil unrest sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran. Amini was accused of flouting Iran's strict dress code demanding...
France 24
Iranian shops close in several cities after protesters’ call for nationwide strike
Iranian shops shut their doors in several cities on Monday, following calls for a three-day nationwide strike from protesters seeking the fall of clerical rulers, while the head of the judiciary blamed what he called "rioters" for threatening shopkeepers. Iran has been rocked by nationwide unrest following the death of...
France 24
West African leaders agree to create regional peacekeeping force
West African leaders agreed on Sunday to create a regional force to intervene against jihadism and in the event of coups, a senior official said. Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States had decided to act to "take care of our own security in the region", Omar Alieu Touray, president of the ECOWAS commission, told journalists at a summit in Nigeria.
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
France 24
Sudan's military, civilian factions sign framework deal aimed at ending crisis
Sudan's military and civilian leaders signed a preliminary deal on Monday aimed at ending a deep crisis that has gripped the northeast African country since a coup a year ago. Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power in October 2021, derailing a rocky transition to civilian rule that had started after the 2019 ouster of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
France 24
‘We continue our revolution’: Iran protesters dismiss claims that morality police were ‘disbanded’
Iranian anti-regime protests that erupted in September after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the “morality police” have continued despite widely reported remarks by an official suggesting that the controversial security unit has been disbanded. Our Observers in Iran say that the current unrest goes far beyond the morality police and strict Islamic dress code laws, underlining the fact that no rules have changed.
France 24
Xi visit spotlights warming Saudi-China ties, and their 'limits'
Xi will arrive on Wednesday for a three-day visit including meetings with Saudi royals, the regional Gulf Cooperation Council and other Middle East leaders, Saudi state media said. It coincides with heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United States over issues ranging from energy policy to regional security and...
France 24
EU agrees to bans imports of products that drive deforestation
The European Union reached an agreement Tuesday to ban the import of products including coffee, cocoa and soy in cases where they are deemed to contribute to deforestation. The draft law, which aims to ensure "deforestation-free supply chains" for the 27-nation EU, was hailed by environmental groups as "groundbreaking". It...
France 24
Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region reconnected to electric grid after a year of war-related cuts
The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, Mekele, has been reconnected to the national power grid after more than a year of cuts caused by war, the country's electricity operator said on Tuesday. The announcement came a month after a peace deal between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels aimed at...
France 24
Iran to review mandatory headscarf law following Mahsa Amini protests
Iran said Saturday it is reviewing a decades-old law that requires women to cover their heads, as it struggles to quell more than two months of protests linked to the dress code. Protests have swept Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of...
France 24
Al Jazeera takes killing of journalist Abu Akleh to International Criminal Court
TV network Al Jazeera submitted the case of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday, saying she was killed by Israeli forces. The United States announced its opposition to the action. The Qatar-based channel said it had "unearthed new evidence" on the death of...
France 24
French hospital suspends operations after cyber attacks
A hospital in Versailles, near Paris had to cancel operations and transfer some patients after being hit by a cyberattack over the weekend, France's health ministry said Sunday. Six patients had been transferred by Saturday evening -- three from intensive care and three from the neonatal unit -- said the...
France 24
Live: US 'not encouraging' drone strikes in Russia, State Department says
The US has denied any involvement in drone attacks on Russian bases widely seen as having been perpetrated by Kyiv. Meanwhile, Ukraine scrambled to restore its battered power grid a day after key facilities were targeted in the latest wave of Russian missile strikes. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Shunned over war, Russians holiday on Venezuelan resort island
Isla de Margarita (Venezuela) (AFP) – Shuttled between tourist spots, posing for pictures on beautiful beaches, and dancing awkwardly to merengue: Russian tourists have found a friendly holiday destination on a Venezuelan island far from the motherland and its war with Ukraine. Isla de Margarita is a tropical gem...
France 24
No room for compromise? Iran general strike called as hopes for concessions fade
Can Iran's hardline theocracy make concessions? Since September, there has been no sign of it doing so. Now, though, is something afoot? The attorney general is floating the idea of scrapping the morality police, the force blamed for the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Others hint at a repeal of the 1983 law that criminalised defiance of the mandatory headscarf for women. So far, there's been no follow-up. Are the authorities serious? And will it be enough?
Comments / 0