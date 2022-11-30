Naples Zoo awarded Naples-based Waltbillig & Hood General Contractors its capital improvement project to increase the zoo’s capacity to meet its education and conservation mission at the 100-year-old park. The $14 million Finding Florida New Entrance and Visitor Complex expansion plans include a new entrance to the zoo, the Jeanne Guglielmi Welcome Center, the Hamill Family Education Center, a new gift shop, a volunteer center and a complete upgrade of Alligator Bay. The 4-acre complex was inspired by the old Florida lifestyle and designed by GLMV Architecture, a national zoo and aquarium architecture firm. The centerpiece of the design is the Hamill Family Education Center, poised to be the environmental education hub in Southwest Florida. The Finding Florida New Entrance and Visitor Complex will also feature new exhibits with native species in the Ann and Senator Rick Scott flamingo and roseate spoonbill exhibit. Additional components of the zoo’s capital campaign expansion project include new animal exhibits in the South American Trail experience and immersing guests in grassland and rainforest exhibits. The projects have been started and will take approximately two years to complete, with the South American Trail Experience expected to be completed in early 2023.

NAPLES, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO