gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Soap Co. completes repairs, reopens 3 SWFL stores
Naples Soap Co., a health and wellness brand offering skin and hair care products, reported its Southwest Florida locations, with the exception of Sanibel, were repaired and reopened. Two stores in Naples, one in Fort Myers and one in Sanibel were flooded with storm surge waters from Hurricane Ian. The company reopened its Fifth Avenue South store at the end of October. Its store in Tin City reopened just before Thanksgiving and its downtown Fort Myers location reopened Monday. The company’s store on Sanibel will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Zoo awards expansion project to Southwest Florida builder
Naples Zoo awarded Naples-based Waltbillig & Hood General Contractors its capital improvement project to increase the zoo’s capacity to meet its education and conservation mission at the 100-year-old park. The $14 million Finding Florida New Entrance and Visitor Complex expansion plans include a new entrance to the zoo, the Jeanne Guglielmi Welcome Center, the Hamill Family Education Center, a new gift shop, a volunteer center and a complete upgrade of Alligator Bay. The 4-acre complex was inspired by the old Florida lifestyle and designed by GLMV Architecture, a national zoo and aquarium architecture firm. The centerpiece of the design is the Hamill Family Education Center, poised to be the environmental education hub in Southwest Florida. The Finding Florida New Entrance and Visitor Complex will also feature new exhibits with native species in the Ann and Senator Rick Scott flamingo and roseate spoonbill exhibit. Additional components of the zoo’s capital campaign expansion project include new animal exhibits in the South American Trail experience and immersing guests in grassland and rainforest exhibits. The projects have been started and will take approximately two years to complete, with the South American Trail Experience expected to be completed in early 2023.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Part of south Fort Myers shopping center sells for $13.2M
The southeast chunk of the Market Square shopping center in south Fort Myers sold for $13.2 million. The stretch of four mid-sized retail stores combines 65,688 square feet of space, costing about $201 per square foot. Jim Shiebler, a commercial real estate broker with Marcus & Millichap, spent two years...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee Commissioners authorize funding commitment for North Fort Myers affordable housing
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to authorize a funding commitment of a $500,000 zero-interest loan from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund in support of an application with the Florida Housing Finance Corp. for a 72-unit multifamily affordable housing complex on U.S. 41 in North Fort Myers. The loan, with a five-year term, supports the application by River North Properties Inc., as a member of Hermosa NFTM 41, LLC, for Housing Credit Financing for Affordable Housing Developments Located in Medium and Small Counties for a project known as Hermosa North Fort Myers. The funding will be used to construct 72 multi-family units at 16301 N. Cleveland Ave. if the project is awarded Florida Housing Finance Corporation tax credits. All 72 units would be for rental by elderly households with extremely low, at or below 33% of the area median income, or low, at or below 60% of the area median income, incomes for a compliance period of 99 years. If Hermosa’s project is not awarded funding by Florida Housing, Lee County’s commitment will become void.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Rezoning proposed for 43 acres on Colonial Boulevard, Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers
Fort Myers City Council approved permission to advertise for a public hearing Jan. 3 to consider a rezoning request of 42.5 acres at 3851 and 3821 Colonial Blvd. and 3850 Winkler Ave. The request from commercial general zoning designation to commercial intensive would allow the applicant and property owner, Hope...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers building sells for $6M
WestSide 2 LLC purchased a 35,387-square-foot freestanding building on 4.39 acres in Alico Trade Center, 8951 Alico Trade Center Road, Lot 3, in Fort Myers from Seagate Alico North LLC for $6 million. Derek Bornhorst, SIOR, CCIM, Bob Johnston, SIOR, Jerry Messonnier, SIOR, and Adam Bornhorst of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Douglas Coller of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT represented the buyer.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County reaches 4M cubic yards of debris collected
Lee County passed 4 million cubic yards of debris collected, roughly enough material to fill Hertz Arena to the ceiling 10.5 times. Specialized debris trucks are working continuously in unincorporated Lee County to collect more than 60,000 cubic yards of roadside debris each day and move roughly 20,000 cubic yards from debris management sites to final disposal. Crews have cleared debris from more than 3,500 miles of Lee County roads. In addition to the vegetative debris and construction and demolition debris collected, crews have cleared more than 117,000 cubic yards of sand from local roads and more than 2,360 cubic yards of vegetative and structural debris from waterways. Sand cleared from roadways is screened of debris and other contaminants and returned to local beaches. To date, roughly 73,000 cubic yards, or 62% of the collected sand, has been returned to beaches.
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis announces up to $25M in state funds for home repair program
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference in Punta Gorda that Florida will provide up to $25 million in repair funds for residents to move back into their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state’s request for funding its temporary and permanent repairs program. Funds from the state will be routed through nonprofit organizations and will go toward building materials such as sheetrock. The Florida Disaster Fund has raised $57 million for recovery, with $35.2 million aiding the state’s home repair program and assisting families in need.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Real estate inventory increases on Marco Island in October
Real estate inventory in October on Marco Island increased 37% compared to October 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. While there were 320 pieces of inventory during the month, there were 47 closings, a 45% decrease from October 2021. Single-family homes spent an average of 52 days on the market with 18 selling and a median sale price of $1.8 million. A total of 27 condominiums were sold, representing a 34% drop from October 2021, with a median sale price of $585,000.
gulfshorebusiness.com
DEO Secretary Dane Eagle to resign Dec. 30
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle announced his resignation effective Dec. 30 on Twitter. The Cape Coral native and former state representative who served eight years in the Florida House cited family reasons for his exit and didn’t indicate his next move.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Marco City Council narrowly passes short-term rental ordinance
Adopting a short-term rental registration ordinance has been a central topic of discussion in Marco Island for most of 2022. A political action committee, Take Back Marco, created the ordinance to enforce regulations for those who rent their homes for less than 30 days more than three times per year. It was passed by the council in a 4-3 vote, with council members Becky Irwin, Jared Grifoni and Darrin Palumbo dissenting. The referendum passed at the polls in August with 57% in favor.
