Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard
The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Yardbarker
Dodgers linked to five-time All-Star slugger in free agency
After non-tendering multi-time All-Star Cody Bellinger this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be turning around and adding another one. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo reports Saturday that the Dodgers are showing interest in free agent slugger J.D. Martinez. Ragazzo notes that Martinez worked with Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are in the market for a big bat. Los Angeles, like the Boston Red Sox, has been tied to most of the bigger names in free agency -- including four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts -- and it sounds like it may be interested in another longtime Red Sox as well.
Yardbarker
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The New York Mets certainly have been busy. New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they...
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge reportedly may already have nine-year offer from club
It appears either the New York Yankees or San Francisco Giants may be close to meeting the asking price for free-agent slugger Aaron Judge. “I still believe there’s a chance Aaron Judge signs this week ... from what I can tell, piecing things together here, Aaron Judge’s market is certainly above $300 million now, and potentially from two different teams, the Yankees and Giants," MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Monday afternoon, per Bridget Hyland of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com. "It appears to me, and this is not yet confirmed, but there are those in the industry who believe that he already has in hand that nine-year offer we’ve been talking about for a while. That his market is already over that line of $300 million-plus and nine years."
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge’s contract demands take an interesting turn
The New York Yankees had an offer on the table for superstar slugger Aaron Judge that lasted eight years and $300 million. Essentially, that would pay him $37.5 million per year, but according to new reports, his demands have slightly changed, looking for even more length on a prospective contract.
Yardbarker
Yankees heavily pursuing elite starting pitcher on free agent market
The New York Yankees have enough salary space to land Aaron Judge and a premium starting pitcher. With Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon the primary names on the market, the Yankees have reportedly shifted their attention toward the latter option, who is looking for more years but far less money than Verlander, who is seeking a Max Scherzer-type of deal.
Yardbarker
Report: Braves believe they have the prospect capital to make a big trade
With the Mets signing Justin Verlander and the Phillies coming to an agreement with Trea Turner, the expectation is for the Braves to make a splash at some point. The easiest path for that to happen is by re-signing Dansby Swanson, but he has no shortage of suitors. Alex Anthopoulos won’t agree to a deal that he believes will handcuff the franchise financially in the future.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge: Yankees wanted to 'turn the fans against me' by revealing contract offer
Aaron Judge didn't love that New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman publicly revealed the terms of the offer that the All-Star slugger declined earlier this year. "We kind of said, 'Hey, let’s keep this between us,'" Judge told Time magazine for a piece that recognized him as Athlete of the Year. "I was a little upset that the numbers came out. I understand it’s a negotiation tactic. Put pressure on me. Turn the fans against me, turn the media on me. That part of it I didn’t like."
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals among favorites to land Chicago Cubs star
Willson Contreras could be heading to rival St. Louis Cardinals as the rumors continue to swirl. The St. Louis Cardinals may have the perfect replacement for longtime catcher Yadier Molina. And it won’t make Chicago Cubs fans happy. Catcher Willson Contreras hit the free agent market this offseason after...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Pushing Hard To Ink Deal With Fireballer To Bolster Bullpen
The Boston Red Sox are looking to bolster their bullpen. After a disappointing season that saw the Red Sox put together the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball, Boston already has made two intriguing moves this offseason by signing Joely Rodriguez and Chris Martin and is looking to continue adding.
Yardbarker
Mets' Mark Canha: Jacob deGrom 'told me he wanted to stay and I am sure he did'
New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha is standing by previous comments he made about ace Jacob deGrom. "I was being truthful: Jake told me he wanted to stay and I am sure he did," Canha told Mike Puma of the New York Post days after it was learned deGrom signed a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers. "But free agency is such an interesting thing because you go into it thinking one thing and you kind of have to, even your own thoughts, you have to take with a grain of salt because you have to react to what the market is telling you and I think that is what he did.
Yardbarker
Report: Dansby Swanson reached out to Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos
The first domino of the Big 4 shortstop free agents fell on Monday when Trea Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million deal to join the Phillies. And while teams within the division are making lucrative moves, the Braves are sitting and waiting. Turner’s contract with Philadelphia likely means Dansby Swanson‘s market will probably be around 5-6 years and worth $150-200 million.
Yardbarker
Former Bulls Player Reveals How Michael Jordan Had 10 Security Guards Around Him When 2,500 People Wanted To See The GOAT: "Came Out Of Nowhere Like They Were Secret Service."
When Michael Jordan was with the Chicago Bulls and they finally started winning in the 1990s, the hype around him grew out of control. MJ was one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, let alone the NBA, and everyone wanted to be just like him. MJ was on his way to becoming the GOAT, and a lot of people recognized that and wanted a piece of his time.
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox Reportedly Will Not Move Tim Anderson in Trade
The Chicago White Sox have been telling clubs that they will not trade shortstop Tim Anderson, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. Anderson is under club control through 2024. He is owed $12.5 million in 2023 and the White Sox have a $14 million club option on him for 2024. After...
Yardbarker
Mets GM Billy Eppler reveals what he told Jacob deGrom after move to Rangers
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler has revealed what he told Jacob deGrom after the ace pitcher agreed to a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers. "He made a decision that made sense for him and his family and I wished him well," Eppler said during the winter meetings held in San Diego, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. "Told him, 'I will miss seeing you on a regular basis,' but that was it, and 'congratulations.'"
Comments / 0