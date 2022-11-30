Read full article on original website
Shaheen, Hassan Sit Out White House Ball Over NH Primary Decision
Political reaction to the Democratic National Committee's decision to strip New Hampshire of the first presidential primary continued Monday night by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas when they skipped a major Washington social event. The three declined to attend the White House Congressional Ball to...
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts...
Biden Proposes Removing New Hampshire as First in the Nation Primary in ’24
New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal by President Joe Biden for the state to lose its "first in the nation" status for the 2024 presidential primary, and instead share a date with Nevada. NBC News and other media outlets say the White House has proposed that South Carolina hold...
What’s Next for the NH Democratic Presidential Primary?
The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee followed the recommendation of President Joe Biden by voting Friday to end New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary status and would require the state party's help to make it happen. The rules committee will be waiting a long time for that to happen. The...
We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year
They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area.
Bookmark: Tracking Santa Throughout New England and Beyond
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The official Santa Claus tracker countdown is happening now, when we can all enjoy the days leading up to Santa's Christmas Eve travels with games, music, books, and videos.
Reminder: What Actually is and Isn’t Sales Tax-Free in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes. We've all heard that saying before. So if you live in or near New Hampshire, then you know it's all about being a sales tax-free state, but not completely.
25 Restaurants That Mainers Love to Visit During the Holiday Season
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of my favorite things to do around the Christmas holiday is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, or social media post.
Visiting Acadia National Park in Maine Could Soon Cost You More Money
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In just the last several years, Acadia National Park has gone from a quiet respite tucked away in Maine to drawing crowds that rival the opening of Disney World. But visitors already planning their trips to the extremely popular national park may encounter something new in 2023: a higher entrance fee.
Support Maine’s Lobster Industry Through a Holiday Buoy Tree
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. As Mainers, we’re used to seeing the local lobster industry hitting the headlines and being the talk around town. As a state filled with working wharves and hard-working fishermen, the lobster and fishing industry supports our local economies and communities.
Remember When Someone Brought Christmas Spirit to Potholes in Massachusetts?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Potholes are awful! We all know this, and we know New England probably has some of the worst potholes in the country. It seriously gets to the point, where I have to make sure not to drive down certain roads because there are honestly, just too many on the street.
Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic
Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
Gusty Winds Headed to the New Hampshire, Maine Seacoast Wednesday Afternoon
A cold front will bring gusty winds and a period of heavy rai to the Seacoast for several hours late Wednesday afternoon. A storm moving west of New England will bring a strong south wind with gusts of nearly 50 mph. The strongest winds eare xpected between approximately 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. as a cold front moves from west to east, according to meteorologist Mark Rosenthal.
Get in the Spirit With a Holiday Manicure From These New Hampshire Salons
Everyone deserves a relaxing trip to the nail salon. Whether you're getting a mani-pedi, acrylics, or have something else in mind like a spa treatment or waxing, it's always nice to go out and do something special for yourself. After all, you deserve it. Some people like getting their nails...
New Hampshire and Maine Wine Lovers There’s a Certification Class Starting in January 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Wine-lovers rejoice. It's time if you're ready to expand your love of wine because The New Hampshire Seacoast's Wine Education School has another certification course to kick-off the 2023 in both Portsmouth and Exeter.
Threat Closes Maine BMV Branch Offices to Walk-in Customers
A "serious threat" has closed all offices of the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Spokeswoman Emily Cook confirmed for Seacoast Current a WGME TV report that the threat may have been from an upset customer. “As our enforcement division works to resolve the threat against branches and out of an...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
20 of Maine’s ‘Must Try’ Bars to Experience Right Now
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to try out. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, social media post...you get the point.
Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England.
