If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community during this holiday season, here are a few of the many places that are seeking donations. Friends of Forgotten Children, a 100% volunteer-run provider of food, clothing and holiday gifts for low-income and at-risk individuals and families, has been serving the greater Concord area since 1972. If you would like to fill a child’s wishes for Christmas please email ChristmasStars@fofcnh.org.

CONCORD, NH ・ 6 HOURS AGO