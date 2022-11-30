Read full article on original website
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
Has This Serial Killer Been Identified?Still UnsolvedUnity, NH
Bulletin board for the week of Dec. 8, 2022
The family tradition of driving through 2.5 miles of dazzling Christmas light displays at New Hampshire Motor Speedway continues this year with the Gift of Lights presented by Ambetter. The 12th annual event will spread 39 nights of holiday cheer with fundraising for the local community with more than 3.5 million twinkly LED lights on display through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 (New Year’s Day). Gift of Lights will open at 4:30 p.m. nightly, depending on weather conditions.
Visit a pop-up or a craft fair
If you’re looking for a unique gift to give your loved ones this year, and trying to shop local, look no further than one of New Hampshire’s many talented artisans and crafters. Here are some craft fairs and markets you can visit this holiday season. Through December. Concord...
There’s always someone in need
If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community during this holiday season, here are a few of the many places that are seeking donations. Friends of Forgotten Children, a 100% volunteer-run provider of food, clothing and holiday gifts for low-income and at-risk individuals and families, has been serving the greater Concord area since 1972. If you would like to fill a child’s wishes for Christmas please email ChristmasStars@fofcnh.org.
This week in Concord history
Dec. 8, 1979: Concord City Manager Jim Smith rescinds the fire department’s ban on live Christmas trees in public buildings. Dec. 8, 2001: Former Franklin city manager James Pitts will start work in January as Bow’s second town manager, the Monitor reports. “I’ve always admired the way the town had a lot of pride in itself,” Pitts said. In Bow, he continued, there’s “a strong focus on a community spirit. I am delighted to get a chance to be part of that.”
CYPN of the Month: Backstage with Cap Center’s Sal Prizio
Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Sal Prizio. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better. Sal Prizio. Where do you live? Concord, NH. How old...
Want a gift idea? Here’s 12!
Whether you are preparing for Hanukkah, the winter solstice, Kwanzaa, or Christmas, the upcoming holiday season is a special time for many of us, and shopping for gifts is often part of the celebration. Spread Joy, Shop Concord highlights local businesses in Concord, New Hampshire, and shares their stories, unique products, and best deals.
Entertainment for the week of Dec. 8, 2022
Gardner Berry at Area 23 at 7 p.m. Jud Caswell at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 9 p.m. Brick Yard Blues at Area 23 at 8 p.m. Paul Gormley at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Company from 1...
