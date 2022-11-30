ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlu.edu

In Memoriam: John David Parker, Associate Professor of History Emeritus

John “David” Parker, associate professor of history emeritus, died Nov. 23, 2022. He was 78. Parker grew up in Chile and graduated from Kent High School in Santiago in 1961. He received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy, English and history from Baylor University. After a brief stint working in Texas as a counselor with underprivileged high school students, he earned his master’s in Latin American history from the University of Texas and was awarded a Fulbright to research bishops and the politics of Brazil in the Arquivo Nacional in Rio de Janeiro. He then attended the University of Washington graduating with a Ph.D. in Latin American history.
LEXINGTON, VA
wlu.edu

W&L Law’s Hasbrouck Publishes Article in Northwestern Law Review

Washington and Lee law professor Brandon Hasbrouck has published an article in the Northwestern University Law Review. The article, “Reimagining Public Safety,” examines the movement to “abolish the police” and its ultimate goal of creating a society where the entire public is safe. “Abolition democracy challenges...
LEXINGTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy