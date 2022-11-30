John “David” Parker, associate professor of history emeritus, died Nov. 23, 2022. He was 78. Parker grew up in Chile and graduated from Kent High School in Santiago in 1961. He received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy, English and history from Baylor University. After a brief stint working in Texas as a counselor with underprivileged high school students, he earned his master’s in Latin American history from the University of Texas and was awarded a Fulbright to research bishops and the politics of Brazil in the Arquivo Nacional in Rio de Janeiro. He then attended the University of Washington graduating with a Ph.D. in Latin American history.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO