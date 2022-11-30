Read full article on original website
In Memoriam: John David Parker, Associate Professor of History Emeritus
John “David” Parker, associate professor of history emeritus, died Nov. 23, 2022. He was 78. Parker grew up in Chile and graduated from Kent High School in Santiago in 1961. He received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy, English and history from Baylor University. After a brief stint working in Texas as a counselor with underprivileged high school students, he earned his master’s in Latin American history from the University of Texas and was awarded a Fulbright to research bishops and the politics of Brazil in the Arquivo Nacional in Rio de Janeiro. He then attended the University of Washington graduating with a Ph.D. in Latin American history.
W&L Law’s Hasbrouck Publishes Article in Northwestern Law Review
Washington and Lee law professor Brandon Hasbrouck has published an article in the Northwestern University Law Review. The article, “Reimagining Public Safety,” examines the movement to “abolish the police” and its ultimate goal of creating a society where the entire public is safe. “Abolition democracy challenges...
Mike Singleton Garners Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Coach of the Year Award
Mike Singleton, head men’s soccer coach at Washington and Lee University, was tabbed the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Coach of the Year in voting conducted by the league’s coaches. Under Singleton’s direction, W&L finished with a 16-3-4 overall record and the Generals earned the top seed...
Gina Wills Named Old Dominion Athletic Conference Field Hockey Coach of the Year
Gina Wills, head coach of field hockey at Washington and Lee University, was selected as the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Coach of the Year in voting conducted by the league’s coaches. Wills led the Generals to a 17-3 overall record, a 7-1 regular season conference record and...
Tiffany Pins Earns Old Dominion Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year Award
Tiffany Pins, head women’s soccer coach at Washington and Lee University, was selected as the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Coach of the Year in voting conducted by the league’s coaches. In her first year at W&L, Pins guided the Generals to a 14-2-5 overall record, an...
