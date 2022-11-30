ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

kfgo.com

Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
knsiradio.com

Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County

(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tow truck operator sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS -- A northern Minnesota man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.Trent Holden, 52, of Solway, pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.Police say they found one pound of meth, over $30,000 and a firearm in a tow truck being operated by Holden during a February 2020 traffic stop in Park Rapids.After being released from custody, Holden returned to Bemidji a month later and was stopped again, where officers say they recovered five pounds of meth, 21 MDMA pills, a firearm, a box of ammunition and a little over $4,000 in cash from his vehicle.In September 2021, court documents say officers searched a tow truck carrying a Dodge Neon operated by Holden. Officers searched the vehicles and found nearly three pounds of meth and $4,000 in cash.Holden is sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
SOLWAY, MN
knsiradio.com

Wind Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – You’ll want to hold onto your hat across central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday in Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County. Meteorologists say wind will come from the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
FUN 104

Victims, Attacker Critically Injured in Rural Minnesota Assault

Ogilvie, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Kanabec County are investigating a reported assault that left three people with critical injuries. A news release from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the assault at a residence in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 Sunday morning. Officials say two adults who live at the residence were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities in critical condition.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Fatim Hemraj

20 years ago, a student disappeared on campus, revealing a secret double life. What happened to Joshua Guimond?

Joshua Guimond was raised in the tiny town of Maple Lake, Minnesota. He was an only child to his parents, Brian and Lisa, who divorced when he was 12. By age 20, Josh was a 3rd-year political science major at St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh dreamed of becoming a lawyer and eventually, the president. He was intelligent, ambitious, and driven.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Attack inside east-central Minnesota home leaves 2 critically hurt; suspect also hospitalized

OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop

BACKUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in central Minnesota turned up drugs. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies conducted a traffic stop on November 26 in Pine River Township in rural Backus, Minnesota. A K9 was used during the investigation and approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search of the vehicle.
BACKUS, MN

