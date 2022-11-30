Read full article on original website
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
Tow truck operator sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS -- A northern Minnesota man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.Trent Holden, 52, of Solway, pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.Police say they found one pound of meth, over $30,000 and a firearm in a tow truck being operated by Holden during a February 2020 traffic stop in Park Rapids.After being released from custody, Holden returned to Bemidji a month later and was stopped again, where officers say they recovered five pounds of meth, 21 MDMA pills, a firearm, a box of ammunition and a little over $4,000 in cash from his vehicle.In September 2021, court documents say officers searched a tow truck carrying a Dodge Neon operated by Holden. Officers searched the vehicles and found nearly three pounds of meth and $4,000 in cash.Holden is sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Wind Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – You’ll want to hold onto your hat across central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday in Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County. Meteorologists say wind will come from the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
Victims, Attacker Critically Injured in Rural Minnesota Assault
Ogilvie, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Kanabec County are investigating a reported assault that left three people with critical injuries. A news release from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the assault at a residence in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 Sunday morning. Officials say two adults who live at the residence were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities in critical condition.
20 years ago, a student disappeared on campus, revealing a secret double life. What happened to Joshua Guimond?
Joshua Guimond was raised in the tiny town of Maple Lake, Minnesota. He was an only child to his parents, Brian and Lisa, who divorced when he was 12. By age 20, Josh was a 3rd-year political science major at St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh dreamed of becoming a lawyer and eventually, the president. He was intelligent, ambitious, and driven.
Attack inside east-central Minnesota home leaves 2 critically hurt; suspect also hospitalized
OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.
Kanabec County couple remains hospitalized after brutal attack, community rallying to help
(FOX 9) - A Kanabec County couple continues to fight to survive after being attacked in their own home early Sunday morning. Jeff and Becky Ponto were at their rural Ogilvie home when an intruder broke in and assaulted them with a mallet around 4:30 in the morning. Jeff is...
Minnesota woman found on side of highway after hit-and-run
Authorities are investigating an apparent hit-and-run that left a 41-year-old Minnesota woman fighting for her life in a Fargo hospital. According to the State Patrol, the Park Rapids woman was walking eastbound on Hwy. 34 in Henrietta Township at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 when she was struck by a motorist.
3 at trauma centers in critical condition after rural MN attack
Two victims and their alleged attacker are all in critical condition following a pre-dawn assault in east-central Minnesota. According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. Sunday and found two adults who were in critical condition from "injuries of an attack."
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop
BACKUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in central Minnesota turned up drugs. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies conducted a traffic stop on November 26 in Pine River Township in rural Backus, Minnesota. A K9 was used during the investigation and approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search of the vehicle.
Elk River Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - An Elk River man has been caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County. Forty-five-year-old Kyle Barton has been charged with three felonies involving sexual conduct with a child. According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human...
