LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Meital Taub Luxury Group, one of the most successful teams in Coastal Orange County, announced the launch of its new company, Livel Real Estate, in partnership with Side. Side, a leading real estate technology company, will support Livel Real Estate behind the scenes with proprietary transaction management and technology, which will streamline the company’s back office and allow its agents to focus on serving clients at the highest level. Additionally, Livel Real Estate will join an ecosystem composed of the most elite professionals in the United States, providing its clients with an expansive nationwide network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006086/en/ Meital Taub, Founder of Livel Real Estate (Photo: Business Wire)
Bear the dog rescued in New Jersey after swimming across Hudson River from Manhattan
The dog's owners said they just got him last week as a service dog for their son with special needs. They were scared they would never see him again.
