FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
storereporter.com
Cabin John sushi, new owners for Amalfi, Popeyes goes dark
Good news for Potomac’s sushi scene: Kema by Kenaki is ready to move forward at the Cabin John mini-mall. The project has been at a virtual standstill since it was first announced in 2021, but co-owner Aki Ballogdajan says the delays are finally over and doors could open by February in the former Zohra salon space. This will be the third restaurant for Ballogdajan and her brother Ken, who also operate four-year-old Kenaki in Kentlands and two-year-old Ako by Kenaki in D.C. Their Cabin John location will have 30ish seats with a fast-casual setup (ordering at the counter, no table service) and a streamlined menu focusing on sushi, beer, wine and cocktails.
georgetowner.com
Shoplifting in D.C. Needs to Be Reported
Georgetown is back! That’s the happy comment by many residents and visitors this past weekend as they shopped in Georgetown’s decorated and well-stocked stores, sat in the filled cafes and restaurants and attended the many special holiday events. Unfortunately, also what is back and apparently increasing is shoplifting.
fox5dc.com
Fredericksburg restaurant raided by Virginia ABC for illegally serving alcohol
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. "What the state of Virginia just did is they took my livelihood away from me right before Christmas," Gourmeltz...
nomadlawyer.org
Frederick: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Frederick, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Frederick Maryland. Known for its rich culture and heritage, Frederick, Maryland is a place to visit with family and friends. The city is located near the capital of Washington, D.C. and offers plenty of activities for all. Visitors can take a carriage or trolley...
This West Virginia town was considered for nation’s capital
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It may come as a surprise to some, but at one point Shepherdstown in Jefferson County was in the running to become the nation’s capital. If leaders in western Virginia would have had their way after the conclusion of the Revolutionary War, the nation’s capital would most likely be located in Shepherdstown.
georgetowner.com
Bidens, Macrons Dine in Georgetown
“Welcoming some friends to town,” wrote President Joe Biden on the POTUS Twitter account. Biden and first lady Jill Biden brought French President Emmanuel Macron and the French first lady Brigitte Macron to Fiola Mare at Washington Harbour on the Georgetown waterfront shortly before 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30. Biden posted a picture of the four at Fiola Mare, showing him enjoying ice cream, next to windows overlooking the Potomac River. They left at 10 p.m.
mocoshow.com
Hangry Joe’s Opens Rockville Pike Location
Hangry Joe’s, located next to Roy Rogers at 718-B Rockville Pike, is now open according to Hangry Joe’s social media accounts. This is the third Montgomery County location after opening restaurants in Wheaton and Travilah Square earlier this year. An upcoming restaurant is also coming soon to Montgomery Village.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Wegmans lines up its next new store locations
Further expanding its regional footprint, Wegmans Food Markets aims to open two new stores in 2023 and has another five locations in its brick-and-mortar pipeline. Plans call for an 85,000-square-foot supermarket to open in Reston, Virginia, on Feb. 1, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic grocer said Wednesday. The location will house a Market Café serving up fresh sushi, poke bowls, pizza, chef-made salads, sandwiches and packaged subs, among other items. The mixed-use site, accessible via the Reston Town Center Metro station, will have residential units above and parking below the store.
WTOP
DC mayor moves to dissolve city’s troubled housing authority board
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson want to replace the existing D.C. Housing Authority Board of Commissioners with a temporary board after a scathing federal report found the city’s housing authority failed to provide “decent, safe and sanitary” public housing. The emergency legislation that...
electrek.co
This county is the first on the US East Coast to ban natural gas
Montgomery County, Maryland, will be the US East Coast’s first county to ban natural gas in new buildings. Montgomery County will require all new construction to only use electric energy equipment. Montgomery County, which is just north of Washington, DC, has a population of just over 1 million, so this is an impactful decision for the region.
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
Detroit News
Accused Proud Boys leader wants D.C. police officer to testify in his defense
Attorneys for Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and his co-defendants on Friday said federal prosecutors threatened to charge a D.C. police lieutenant with obstruction of justice to prevent him from testifying as a key defense witness at their upcoming seditious conspiracy trial in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Wbaltv.com
Two fast-casual restaurants to open in northern Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — Two fast-casual restaurants will open in a pair of developments on York Road in northern Baltimore County in the coming months. Tacos Way Hunt Valley will open in a 2,495-square-foot space at Yorkridge Center North at 10540 York Road in Cockeysville in December. Quickway Japanese Hibachi will open just down the road early next year in a 2,000-square-foot space at 1830 York Road in Yorkridge Center South in Timonium.
3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
WJLA
DC police find missing man Daniel McCarthy in ICU with head injury
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday that a missing man Daniel McCarthy has been located and is safe. McCarthy, 45, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit, according to Kenny Jarels, of The AWARE Foundation. No other details were...
Man found dead in car in Potomac River
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County found a man dead inside a car in the Potomac River Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car in the river, according to a public information officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.
WJLA
'Let's get him out of DC.' Shot four times in 4 years, Corey Riggins Jr., dies at 19
WASHINGTON (7News) — Every year, George Washington University Hospital holds a program to celebrate trauma survivors. Four years ago this week, that program included then 15-year-old Corey Riggins Jr, who declined to speak, but stood up and embraced Dr Babak Sarani, Chief of Trauma Surgery who saved his life.
