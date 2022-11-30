Tom Thibodeau often describes his rotation decisions as fluid situations largely dependent on what he believes is needed for a specific game. Based on Sunday’s home win over Cleveland, guards Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose were the latest to be dropped from the Knicks’ rotation. And that seems likely to continue, at least for now, in Wednesday’s matchup against Trae Young and the Hawks at the Garden. Neither Reddish nor Rose got off the bench in Sunday’s win over the Cavs — the team’s second in their last nine games at MSG — with second-year guard Miles McBride playing 15 minutes within...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO