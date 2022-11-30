Read full article on original website
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Luck inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS – Ever since his unexpected retirement in 2019, it’s been like Where’s Waldo? Where is Andrew Luck? Tuesday he was in Las Vegas preparing to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The quarterback is among 21 inductees in the hall’s class of 2022. Luck was a standout at Stanford before the […]
Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish odd men out in Knicks rotation shakeup
Tom Thibodeau often describes his rotation decisions as fluid situations largely dependent on what he believes is needed for a specific game. Based on Sunday’s home win over Cleveland, guards Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose were the latest to be dropped from the Knicks’ rotation. And that seems likely to continue, at least for now, in Wednesday’s matchup against Trae Young and the Hawks at the Garden. Neither Reddish nor Rose got off the bench in Sunday’s win over the Cavs — the team’s second in their last nine games at MSG — with second-year guard Miles McBride playing 15 minutes within...
