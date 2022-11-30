ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW-TV

Cloudy skies with more rain showers on the way tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak front will slowly move toward Western New York keeping clouds and light rain in the forecast through Wednesday. Cloudy skies with some spotty drizzle mixed in with dry time this afternoon. Rain showers will develop tonight through the first half of Wednesday. TUESDAY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKBW-TV

Sunflowers of Solidarity art auction to benefit Ukraine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the ongoing war in Ukraine, Western New Yorkers are stepping up to the plate to help those who are struggling. 'The Sunflowers of Solidarity II Benefit Online Art Auction' runs from Dec. 5-10, online only. It will feature over 45 artists, many of whom...
WKBW-TV

Two SUNY campuses in WNY facing looming deficits

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Looming budget deficits at two SUNY campuses in Western New York are promoting a call for action. “This is simply unacceptable and to speak candidly, cause for serious concern,” remarked Fred Kowal, president, of United University Professions (UUP). An urgent message coming from United...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Georgia voters head to polls in runoff election for Senate seat

Georgia voters will decide whether to give Democrats a one-seat edge in Senate or keep the chamber evenly split, 50-50. Voting in the runoff election between Democratic Sen. Rafael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker began at 7 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m. More than 1.8 million Georgians voted...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy