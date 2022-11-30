ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
Own a Piece of History in Downtown Montrose Colorado

Montrose, Colorado has plenty of history to be proud of, and so much of it comes from downtown. That's why we say "Historic Downtown Montrose." It isn't just a tagline, but a true point of pride for the community. If you happen to have a spare million or two, a piece of that history could soon be yours.
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado

Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
First flu hospitalizations reported in Mesa County this season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four people were hospitalized for influenza in Mesa County in November. Of these cases, three of them were in pediatric patients. In the state of Colorado, there have been 517 flu-related hospitalizations, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Mesa County Public...
A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
Welcome This Brand-New Ranch-Style Home to Montrose Colorado

There are very few things that are universally beloved in America, these days. One of them, believe it or not, is our shared love of that "new car" smell. Admit it: anytime you make a new vehicle purchase, you spend a not-insignificant amount of that drive home breathing in the aroma. While that smell is purposely designed to do that to you, that doesn't mean that isn't intoxicating.
Homelessness in the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction unveiled its first survey to understand the homeless problem. We know that workers plan to interview at least 50 homeless people between now and the end of December. The idea is to understand their backgrounds, how people become homeless and what keeps them from finding a stable place to live.
Landscaping amendment proposal for Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction has updated a previously proposed amendment regarding landscaping projects, including tree preservation and irrigation designs. The Community Development Department has collaborated with the Parks and Recreation Department to draft a revision to the landscaping regulation. The ordinance balances many goals; among them are...
