Grand Junction to Delta: What Highway 50 Looked Like in 1906
Living in Western Colorado means you have been down US Highway 50 a thousand times. Have you ever wondered what it was like for some of Mesa County's earliest residents to get back and forth between these two towns?. Facebook user Karen Vorbeck Williams recently shared a photo of what...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Picks For Best Places To Shop Local
Christmas is just 20 days away. Do you still have shopping to do? According to you, these are the Grand Junction, Colorado area businesses you would recommend to a friend when it comes to shopping locally. I asked on Facebook, "A friend wants to shop local this holiday season. What...
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
KJCT8
Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
Own a Piece of History in Downtown Montrose Colorado
Montrose, Colorado has plenty of history to be proud of, and so much of it comes from downtown. That's why we say "Historic Downtown Montrose." It isn't just a tagline, but a true point of pride for the community. If you happen to have a spare million or two, a piece of that history could soon be yours.
December Is A Great Time For Pet Adoptions In Grand Junction
There is still time to adopt a pet in Grand Junction for just $50. The Roice-Hurst Humane Society is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event - an effort to try and find new homes for homeless pets. Through December 11, all adoption fees are just $50.
Apprentice program strives to fill health care worker need in rural Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION • During her 12-hour overnight shift, Brianna Shelton helps residents at BeeHive Homes Assisted Living go to the bathroom. Many of them have dementia, and some can’t get out of bed on their own. Only a few can remember her name, but that doesn’t matter to her.
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction
Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Plastic bags are going to be a big conversation in Colorado going into the New Year
So you’ve been collecting those plastic bags from different stores for years. Sometimes they even take up all of the space under your sink, entire drawers in the kitchen or large portions of your pantry. Well you can now finally tell your irritated loved ones or roommates that there...
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado
Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
nbc11news.com
Vally rain, mountain snow possible with an unsettled start to a new week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our week will be mostly under the influence of an unsettled weather pattern. That will mean occasional valley rain and mountain snow with mainly cloudy, gloomy periods in between. But some bright spots are possible, so it won’t be all gloom all the time.
KJCT8
First flu hospitalizations reported in Mesa County this season
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four people were hospitalized for influenza in Mesa County in November. Of these cases, three of them were in pediatric patients. In the state of Colorado, there have been 517 flu-related hospitalizations, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Mesa County Public...
KJCT8
A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
Live Off-the-Grid in this Montrose Colorado Sustainable Earthship
Do you ever just want to get away from it all, without actually having to leave your house? Are you tired of the constant fight to protect your data, and your identity online? Do you really just want to be left alone on major holidays? Well, we may have found the Earthship for you!
Welcome This Brand-New Ranch-Style Home to Montrose Colorado
There are very few things that are universally beloved in America, these days. One of them, believe it or not, is our shared love of that "new car" smell. Admit it: anytime you make a new vehicle purchase, you spend a not-insignificant amount of that drive home breathing in the aroma. While that smell is purposely designed to do that to you, that doesn't mean that isn't intoxicating.
KJCT8
Homelessness in the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction unveiled its first survey to understand the homeless problem. We know that workers plan to interview at least 50 homeless people between now and the end of December. The idea is to understand their backgrounds, how people become homeless and what keeps them from finding a stable place to live.
nbc11news.com
Landscaping amendment proposal for Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction has updated a previously proposed amendment regarding landscaping projects, including tree preservation and irrigation designs. The Community Development Department has collaborated with the Parks and Recreation Department to draft a revision to the landscaping regulation. The ordinance balances many goals; among them are...
Getting Ready For Grand Junction Snow With Classic Photos
Grand Junction, Colorado can expect snow again this Friday, December 2, 2022, and again on Sunday. To get you in the mood, check out these classic Robert Grant photos from Western Colorado of the 1940s and 50s. Scroll through the gallery and you may be surprised how little some things...
MAP: Grand Junction + Area Christmas Light Displays
It's everyone's favorite time of the year when you gather the family and drive around Grand Junction looking at Christmas lights. As we do every year, we've compiled a map of houses around town with awesome Christmas displays. There are over 70 locations around the Grand Valley where you can...
