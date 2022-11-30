Read full article on original website
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Biden hails U.S. manufacturing's return at TSMC chip plant in Arizona
PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden visited TSMC's (2330.TW) Arizona plant on Tuesday as the Taiwanese chipmaker said it would more than triple its planned investment there to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in American history.
