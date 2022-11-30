The 35th Annual Missoula Wedding Fair is coming Sunday, January 8th to the Hilton Garden Inn. If you or someone you know are planning on getting married in the near future, this a great event to kick off the new year. You will be able to find everything you need for your special day all in one place. As you are making your plans you can't forget about the Bachelorette Party. Missoula has plenty to offer the "Bride To Be" in terms of entertainment, pampering, and fun.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO