News 4 Buffalo

Remembering Some Guys: Daniel Paille

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decade-plus long NHL career followed by a coaching career can take someone a lot of different places. For Daniel Paille, he has been able to do a lot of that from the comforts of home. The 38-year-old, who hails from Welland, Ontario, about a 40 minute drive from Buffalo, was […]
BUFFALO, NY

