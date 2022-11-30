ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

What Would You Do? Receiving the Wrong Package in Magic Valley

What would you do? What would you do if you got a package delivered this holiday season that wasn't yours, but maybe something you want? What would you do if you have no return address and don't know how to find the right person? Do you keep it? Do you find a way to return it? Do you even open it to see what it is? While it is a felony to open somebody else's mail, that doesn't mean it isn't tempting, especially during the holiday season, so what would you do?
Public Invited to Attend Idaho Fish and Game Winter Feeding Meeting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public is invited to attend the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting Monday December 5, at the Magic Valley Regional offices in Jerome County. Idaho Fish and Game said the meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be available on Zoom Meeting for those that cannot attend in person. The advisory committee is made up of area citizens who help Fish and Game determine how winter feeding of some wildlife will be conducted during the season. The five members keep an eye on the winter conditions and then make recommendations to agency staff. The committee will meet several times during the winter.
BEWARE: Christians Infiltrate Idaho State Capitol

Judging by all the decorations in the place, they arrived a long time ago. Just not the kind mainstream media like. The wretches in Idaho’s newsrooms prefer mainline denominations that ignore whole swaths of the Bible in order to sanction the latest sexual fads. What really annoys the so-called journalists are the people that actually follow the book.
Road Closures Begin Dec 1, on Sawtooth National Forest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Seasonal road closures will begin December 1, on the Sawtooth National Forest throughout Southern Idaho and northern Utah. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced the seasonal closures of many roads will remain in effect through the winter months into early spring on April 30, 2023; some years the closures have been extended because of weather conditions. The road closures include Forest Roads in the South Hills, Raft River Range, areas north of Fairfield, and the Wood River Valley. The Forest Service provides road use maps free to download that shows which roads are closed during the winter season. For some areas, like north of Couch Summit, people with private property can apply for a special permit to travel by motorized use. "The purpose of the annual closures is to protect wintering wildlife, ensure the safety of visitors, and minimize resource damage to National Forest System roads," said the Forest Service. Access by non-motorized means is allowed, like snowshoeing or skiing.
10 Candy Cane Flavors Inspired By Idahoans

I think Idahoans should get into the candy cane business! Every year you hear of new or strange flavors of candy canes coming out that people want to try. Let's jump on the bandwagon. If Idahoans created candy cane flavors, this is what they would look like. The best thing...
Don’t Miss These 9 Events the First Weekend of December in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

The calendar has flipped to December, and most of us will be in tunnel vision on the holiday season. There are tons of events, sales, and parties to attend over the next month, and it all begins this weekend. Christmas season is officially here which means there are many nights and weekends to prepare and celebrate this time of year in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the many events that will be taking place this weekend that you will not want to miss.
The Shocking Truths About Christmas this Year in Idaho and Across America

It is no secret that 2022 has not been the kindest year for many. Gas reached an all-time high, COVID has been up and down, the weather has been really cold and really hot, and many businesses have seen their doors close or have had to let many employees go. Everyone is feeling the effects of 2022 and the chaos that has come from it, and as the holidays approach, some of that chaos has trickled down and will affect how families approach holiday shopping and traveling this year. A recent survey has shown how Americans are preparing for the holidays this year, and the numbers are a little surprising.
Know Which Gift Cards to Buy for the Holidays in Idaho this Year

When it comes to picking gifts for your friends and family, some may be easier than others. For certain people, you know exactly what to get them and it takes little to no effort. Every person seems to have that one family member or friend who is tough to shop for and you can never find a gift you think they will enjoy. It is common to end up getting them a gift card, or perhaps you prefer to give gift cards to coworkers or as stocking stuffers. When it comes to picking the right gift card though, it isn't as simple as some make it out to be. Certain ones are better than others, based on discounts at the stores and the value of the items, so which gift cards are the best to give this holiday season?
Is It Really Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Idaho?

Let's be honest - winter sucks. Yes, there are a lot of fun things you can do when there is snow outside, but it's all contingent on whether you can even get outside at all. There are a lot of things that can keep us from heading into the Idaho winter wonderland. Between not having the will to get bundled up in an attempt to not freeze, countless warnings from mother nature that it's going to be stupid cold out, and the fact that my car hates winter and sometimes refuses to wake up in the frosty mornings. Winter is just too cold.
What’s Idaho’s Choice for Christmas Trees? Real or Fake?

I like both. I’ve had the same artificial tree for 25 years. I spent 57 dollars at Walmart just before Christmas of 1997. I was going to buy the real thing, however. My sister was coming for Christmas and she has pine allergies. I will admit, a fake tree is an easier cleanup than a solid pine. Still, over the years, my old tree has dropped its share of needles. It’s in a box and hasn’t been out in many years. One three-letter explanation: Cat!
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho.

