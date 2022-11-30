ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

City of Laramie Establishes New Rental Housing Code

The City of Laramie approved Enrolled Ordinance No. 1802 on January 2, 2022, which establishes new rental housing requirements for landlords in Laramie, according to a release. The ordinance will go into effect on January 1, 2023. To ensure all landlords are prepared and compliant, the City is offering support...
THIS WEEKEND: Laramie Plains Museum Holiday Open House

Join the Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion for their favorite Holiday Tradition: a Holiday Open House!. Happening this weekend, the Holiday Open House 2022 is their gift to the community. So come tour the beautifully decorated Mansion at no cost! Come to the front porch of the Mansion to begin the tour.
Do This & Get Your Univ. of Wyoming Parking Fines Reduced

As announced yesterday through a release by the University of Wyoming, those who have unpaid parking citations of less than $39 at the University of Wyoming can have their fines reduced by donating nonperishable items for a food drive beginning today through Friday, Dec 16. This is part of the...
Santa Is Inviting Laramie To Ice Skate With Him

Ho ho ho, Santa is stopping by the Laramie Ice and Event Center this December 17th and is inviting everyone to ice skate, and have some cookies and hot cocoa with him. This time, Santa will be the one providing you with the cookies. Join us for this FREE community...
Don’t Miss Out The UWYO Holiday Market 2022 THIS FRIDAY

The University of Wyoming's Holiday Market will be happening this Friday!. Many booths from local artists and craftsmen with personal and handcrafted gifts for sale will be available for all of your holiday shopping!. Nearly 50 vendors will sell a wide assortment of products. You'll definitely find something!. This year's...
This Weekend In Laramie: Winter Fun Edition

Wait, how did we get into December so fast? The crazy snow attack we got this morning certainly hit me reality that we are at that time of year. But hey, don't let the snow stop you from doing fun activities this weekend. Laramie has a lot to offer, starting with the Christmas Parade we have this evening! Don't miss out!
Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap

Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Hosting A Holiday Open House

The Pinecone Gift Shop at Ivinson Memorial Hospital is hosting its annual holiday open house this Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the West Atrium. Shoppers can enjoy free coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies. Complimentary gift wrapping will be available as well as a free gift with purchase for the first 50 customers!
Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar Happening In Laramie

How's the holiday shopping going? Still got some on that list, but couldn't find anything during Black Friday and missed the bazaar last weekend?. Well, don't fret. We have another bazaar coming! The Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar is coming to Laramie this weekend. Join us for a day of shopping...
Giddy Up: Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!

It may only be December (December?!), but plenty of us are already thinking about our July plans here in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days will be here in the blink of an eye - and the good news is you can buy your rodeo tickets now to avoid the craziness of summer! Plus, they make pretty great stocking stuffers for the rodeo fan in your family.
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
Is Mr. Bills Burgers Back In Laramie?

Okay, it's not supposed to be clickbait. Sorry if you were disappointed. It was just what the Facebook post I saw this morning said that they saw life in the old building. I got super curious and went to check out the place, to see if Mr. Bills Burgers Back was actually back in town.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue Extinguishes Saturday Morning Structure Fire

No injuries were reported from a Saturday morning blaze at an unoccupied multi-family residential structure in Cheyenne according to a news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Richard Martin Drive at 6:21 a.m. When they arrived at 6:29 am they found a growing fire, with flames and smoke emanating from the building.
