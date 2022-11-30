Read full article on original website
City of Laramie Establishes New Rental Housing Code
The City of Laramie approved Enrolled Ordinance No. 1802 on January 2, 2022, which establishes new rental housing requirements for landlords in Laramie, according to a release. The ordinance will go into effect on January 1, 2023. To ensure all landlords are prepared and compliant, the City is offering support...
THIS WEEKEND: Laramie Plains Museum Holiday Open House
Join the Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion for their favorite Holiday Tradition: a Holiday Open House!. Happening this weekend, the Holiday Open House 2022 is their gift to the community. So come tour the beautifully decorated Mansion at no cost! Come to the front porch of the Mansion to begin the tour.
Do This & Get Your Univ. of Wyoming Parking Fines Reduced
As announced yesterday through a release by the University of Wyoming, those who have unpaid parking citations of less than $39 at the University of Wyoming can have their fines reduced by donating nonperishable items for a food drive beginning today through Friday, Dec 16. This is part of the...
Santa Is Inviting Laramie To Ice Skate With Him
Ho ho ho, Santa is stopping by the Laramie Ice and Event Center this December 17th and is inviting everyone to ice skate, and have some cookies and hot cocoa with him. This time, Santa will be the one providing you with the cookies. Join us for this FREE community...
Don’t Miss Out The UWYO Holiday Market 2022 THIS FRIDAY
The University of Wyoming's Holiday Market will be happening this Friday!. Many booths from local artists and craftsmen with personal and handcrafted gifts for sale will be available for all of your holiday shopping!. Nearly 50 vendors will sell a wide assortment of products. You'll definitely find something!. This year's...
University of Wyoming Student Targeted by Church Elder in Student Union
A University of Wyoming student has been targeted by Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, who put up a sign in the UW Student Union that stated: "God created male and female and [blank] is a male." The subject of the sign asked that their name not be revealed...
This Weekend In Laramie: Winter Fun Edition
Wait, how did we get into December so fast? The crazy snow attack we got this morning certainly hit me reality that we are at that time of year. But hey, don't let the snow stop you from doing fun activities this weekend. Laramie has a lot to offer, starting with the Christmas Parade we have this evening! Don't miss out!
Poll: Do You Pefer ”Merry Christmas” Or ”Happy Holidays”?
With the holiday season upon us once again, we started wondering how people in 21st-century America refer to the season. For example, do you wish people a "Merry Christmas?" Or do you opt for the more politically correct, but less specific ''Happy Holidays?" Or do you avoid the whole topic entirely?
Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap
Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Hosting A Holiday Open House
The Pinecone Gift Shop at Ivinson Memorial Hospital is hosting its annual holiday open house this Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the West Atrium. Shoppers can enjoy free coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies. Complimentary gift wrapping will be available as well as a free gift with purchase for the first 50 customers!
Fort Laramie National Historic Site Hosts Holiday Event
Fort Laramie National Historic Site will be hosting its annual “Christmas on the Frontier” program, this December 10. The program will highlight the holiday spirit of the 19th century on the grounds of this world-recognized historic site, according to a release. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m....
Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar Happening In Laramie
How's the holiday shopping going? Still got some on that list, but couldn't find anything during Black Friday and missed the bazaar last weekend?. Well, don't fret. We have another bazaar coming! The Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar is coming to Laramie this weekend. Join us for a day of shopping...
Hey Laramie Ladies, Here’s Your Invitation To A Night Out
Calling all ladies, the Rasmussen Jewelers-Laramie is inviting you for a girls' night out! They are hosting an Ugly Sweater event, where they will also be hosting giveaways every half an hour, as well as a hot cocoa bar, a drawing, and a sweater contest!. Join them for a chilled,...
Laramie’s Snowed In? Here Are Some Indoor Activities Ideas
Oh, we know how Laramie winter is. Most of the time it just gets too cold or the snow gets terribly bad, and we're snowed in. We adults usually have no trouble just taking the day to rest and not do anything. Sounds pretty heavenly if you ask me. But...
Giddy Up: Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!
It may only be December (December?!), but plenty of us are already thinking about our July plans here in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days will be here in the blink of an eye - and the good news is you can buy your rodeo tickets now to avoid the craziness of summer! Plus, they make pretty great stocking stuffers for the rodeo fan in your family.
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
DROP EVERYTHING! Chic Fil A is Coming to the Univ. of Wyoming!
After years of asking for it, they finally heard us. At least this one time. According to a release by the University of Wyoming, aiming to meet consumer demand and increase traffic in the Wyoming Union, the University of Wyoming will open a Chick-fil-A dining option in the 2023-24 academic year.
Is Mr. Bills Burgers Back In Laramie?
Okay, it's not supposed to be clickbait. Sorry if you were disappointed. It was just what the Facebook post I saw this morning said that they saw life in the old building. I got super curious and went to check out the place, to see if Mr. Bills Burgers Back was actually back in town.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue Extinguishes Saturday Morning Structure Fire
No injuries were reported from a Saturday morning blaze at an unoccupied multi-family residential structure in Cheyenne according to a news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Richard Martin Drive at 6:21 a.m. When they arrived at 6:29 am they found a growing fire, with flames and smoke emanating from the building.
