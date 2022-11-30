Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
live5news.com
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.
WLTX.com
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
wtoc.com
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over 3 days until Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, voter education groups are doing all they can to encourage people to head to the polls. A group of bikers is revving up its engines to encourage people to vote. “We let our bikes...
Billions of stimulus money is available to South Carolina homeowners and renters
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, you pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year as a resident of South Carolina. But here's some great news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
South Carolina Food Stamps: Receive SNAP Benefits this December
Residents of South Carolina who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get their payments in December according to the regular monthly timetable. As usual, depending on when you first began receiving benefits, payments will be made in two distinct installments. A federal program called SNAP, formerly...
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
Food Stamps Schedule: South Carolina Payment Dates for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
South Carolina residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their payments on the normal monthly schedule in December. As usual, payments will be...
WYFF4.com
SC woman signed resident out of nursing home, fraudulently became power of attorney, AG says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of signing a resident out of a nursing facility in Spartanburg County in order to obtain power of attorney and then stealing the resident's money, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
Warnock focuses on turnout as early voting ends in Georgia runoff
Early voting closed ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.
Man sentenced to 33 years for armed robberies in South Carolina
A man was sentenced to 33 years in prison for two armed robberies and weapons crime.
3 South Carolina family members killed in crash, 4 injured
Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured.
