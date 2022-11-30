ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, SC

Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
CHARLESTON, SC
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
FLORENCE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication

This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
GREENVILLE, SC

