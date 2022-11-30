ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

A Full Guide to All of the Hallmark Christmas Movies Airing in December

The holiday season is the perfect time reflect on the year, spend time with friends and family, and, of course, get in the Christmas spirit by watching Hallmark movies. This year, the network is releasing a total of 31 Christmas movies, and it's all part the channel's Countdown to Christmas, which began on October 21.
Eric Church Shares a Sneak Peek Into His Coming-Soon Nashville Bar, Chief’s [Pictures]

As he prepares to open his new Nashville hotspot, Chief's, Eric Church is ready to share a first look at what fans can expect from the establishment. Located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Broadway, Chief's will occupy a prime spot on the downtown Nashville country star-owned bar circuit, rubbing elbows with joints owned by the likes of Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean.
NASHVILLE, TN
Carly Pearce Says New Album Will Chronicle Her ‘New Season’

Carly Pearce has officially begun the writing and recording process of her follow-up to her critically acclaimed album, 29: Written in Stone. With current single "What He Didn’t Do" bookending the heartbreaking and post-divorce chapter of her life, Pearce says she is ready and looking forward to turning the page to her "new season" on her upcoming fourth studio album.
KENTUCKY STATE
LoCash Working on a Sports-Themed Reality TV Show

LoCash have new music and a new sports-themed reality television show in their sights for 2023. The country duo tell Taste of Country that they're producing the series. Preston Brust and Chris Lucas visited with ToC before the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville. "It’s really about giving some guys their...
Kelly Clarkson Covers Fellow Texan Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’ [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson put her spin on a fellow Texan's song during a recent Kellyoke segment on the Kelly Clarkson Show. She covered Cody Johnson's heartfelt song "'Til You Can't." The American Idol alum — drenched in warm amber lighting — effortlessly sang the track as if it was her own. She selected various lyrics from the song's verses, trimming her cover down to just two minutes.
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Serenades With Brett Young Ballad During Top 8 Live Performances [Watch]

The semi-finals on The Voice are here, which means eight solo artists will be whittled down to five on Tuesday night (Dec. 6) as part of the reality TV singing competition's weekly results show. On Monday evening (Dec. 5), the current contestants in the running for the crown took the stage with another round of solo performances, which saw them singing their hearts out in hopes to win over America’s votes.
Bob McGrath, Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star, Dies at 90

For more than 45 years, generations of Sesame Street fans knew and loved Bob McGrath — “Bob Johnson” on the show. He was one of the original human cast members when the series first launched in 1969, and McGrath remained with the show until 2016. Sadly, McGrath passed away over the weekend. He was 90 years old.
ILLINOIS STATE
Texarkana, AR
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

