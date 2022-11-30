Read full article on original website
A Full Guide to All of the Hallmark Christmas Movies Airing in December
The holiday season is the perfect time reflect on the year, spend time with friends and family, and, of course, get in the Christmas spirit by watching Hallmark movies. This year, the network is releasing a total of 31 Christmas movies, and it's all part the channel's Countdown to Christmas, which began on October 21.
Eric Church Shares a Sneak Peek Into His Coming-Soon Nashville Bar, Chief’s [Pictures]
As he prepares to open his new Nashville hotspot, Chief's, Eric Church is ready to share a first look at what fans can expect from the establishment. Located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Broadway, Chief's will occupy a prime spot on the downtown Nashville country star-owned bar circuit, rubbing elbows with joints owned by the likes of Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean.
Carly Pearce Says New Album Will Chronicle Her ‘New Season’
Carly Pearce has officially begun the writing and recording process of her follow-up to her critically acclaimed album, 29: Written in Stone. With current single "What He Didn’t Do" bookending the heartbreaking and post-divorce chapter of her life, Pearce says she is ready and looking forward to turning the page to her "new season" on her upcoming fourth studio album.
Mariah Carey Has No Problem Sharing Her ‘Queen of Christmas’ Crown With Dolly Parton
Due to the success of her viral classic Christmas song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" — in addition to various holiday specials and Christmas-themed products — Mariah Carey made her case this year to officially become the "Queen of Christmas." Carey's company, Lotion LLC, submitted a...
Dolly Parton Joins TikTok and Brings New Song Called ‘Berry Pie’ to the Party
Dolly Parton has long been a hit on TikTok — "#dolly" currently has over 5 billion views — but now, she's official. The singer now has an account on the popular social media app. Parton made a big entrance when she launched her profile, posting a video montage...
LoCash Working on a Sports-Themed Reality TV Show
LoCash have new music and a new sports-themed reality television show in their sights for 2023. The country duo tell Taste of Country that they're producing the series. Preston Brust and Chris Lucas visited with ToC before the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville. "It’s really about giving some guys their...
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Delivers Awards Show-Worthy Top 10 Performance of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ [Watch]
Morgan Myles has maintained her place as a front-runner on Season 22 of The Voice since her blind audition performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," which led to a four-chair-turn and a block on one of the coaches. And, on Monday night (Nov. 28), she reminded viewers why she is still standing as a finalist in the Top 10.
Morgan Wallen Drops Long-Awaited ‘Tennessee Fan’ in New Three-Song Sampler [Listen]
To whet fans' appetites for what's to come in 2023, Morgan Wallen has dropped a three-song "sampler pack" of new music. But not everything in the mini-project is completely new: In fact, one song, "Tennessee Fan," is a live favorite, and listeners have long been requesting a studio version. With...
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Closes Out Semi-Finals With Powerful Dedication to Her Late Cousin [Watch]
Season 22 of The Voice is just one week away from crowning its next champion, which means those hoping to claim the title had to turn things up a notch for the latest episode of the reality TV sing-off series. And during Monday (Dec. 5) night’s Live Semi-Finals edition, fan-favorite...
Watch Morgan Wallen’s Personal ‘Thought You Should Know’ Video Featuring Mom Lesli
Morgan Wallen has tugged at a lot of heartstrings with his new single "Thought You Should Know." Now, he's taking it a step further by including the inspiration behind the song in the music video: His mother, Lesli Wallen. The video is deeply personal, just like the song. It opens...
Lainey Wilson Surprises Fans With New Song in Latest Episode of ‘Yellowstone’ [Listen]
Lainey Wilson managed to pull a fast one on her fans in the most recent episode of Yellowstone, as she debuted another new song. However, this time around she wasn't on camera singing. During Episode 4 on Sunday (Nov. 27), a previously unheard song titled "New Friends" plays during a...
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Wish Happy 21st Birthday to Daughter Audrey: ‘My Little Girl’
The youngest member of the McGraw-Hill family is growing up. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's 21st birthday on Tuesday (Dec. 6) with separate posts sharing stories and memories about the youngest of their three girls. McGraw kept things sappy and sentimental in his post, sharing a...
Kelly Clarkson Covers Fellow Texan Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’ [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson put her spin on a fellow Texan's song during a recent Kellyoke segment on the Kelly Clarkson Show. She covered Cody Johnson's heartfelt song "'Til You Can't." The American Idol alum — drenched in warm amber lighting — effortlessly sang the track as if it was her own. She selected various lyrics from the song's verses, trimming her cover down to just two minutes.
Tim McGraw Records Holiday Cover of Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’ [Watch]
Tim McGraw is ushering in the holiday season with a timely cover of a classic Merle Haggard song, "If We Make It Through December." "Little Holiday song to get us in the spirit. Here’s one of my favorites… 'If we make it through December,'" McGraw writes in sharing the video.
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Serenades With Brett Young Ballad During Top 8 Live Performances [Watch]
The semi-finals on The Voice are here, which means eight solo artists will be whittled down to five on Tuesday night (Dec. 6) as part of the reality TV singing competition's weekly results show. On Monday evening (Dec. 5), the current contestants in the running for the crown took the stage with another round of solo performances, which saw them singing their hearts out in hopes to win over America’s votes.
Baz Luhrmann Wants to Release an ‘Elvis’ Cut With Full Austin Butler Concerts
In its best moments, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis felt like a raucous rock concert. But Elvis was a 159 minute movie — basically the length of a concert itself — and it had to cram in decades in its title character’s life, along with all of his memorable songs. A lot got cut out.
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Moves Coaches With Justin Moore Cover During Live Semi-Finals [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood graced viewers across America on Monday evening (Dec. 5) during the live semi-finals on Season 22 of The Voice. Dedicating his latest performance to the people who mean the most to him, the 22-year-old Georgian delivered a heartfelt rendition of Justin Moore’s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.”
Chuck Norris Tributes ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Co-Star Clarence Gilyard
Hours after news of Walker, Texas Ranger star Clarence Gilyard's death was revealed, the show's star paid tribute to his co-worker and "dear friend." Chuck Norris' tribute is warm and personal, and comes with a photo of the two from their time on CBS. Gilyard — whose death was reported...
Bob McGrath, Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star, Dies at 90
For more than 45 years, generations of Sesame Street fans knew and loved Bob McGrath — “Bob Johnson” on the show. He was one of the original human cast members when the series first launched in 1969, and McGrath remained with the show until 2016. Sadly, McGrath passed away over the weekend. He was 90 years old.
Charlie Daniels’ Stunning Custom-Built Tour Bus Sells for $200,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]
A lavish tour bus that belonged to the late Charlie Daniels has sold for $200,000, and pictures show a luxury coach that served as a second home on wheels for the Country Music Hall of Famer. According to its online listing, Daniels' former Prevost Liberty bus was built in 1994,...
