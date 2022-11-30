The LG DualUp shows why height does matter. LG’s new DualUp monitor is unconventional, to say the least. It doesn’t look like any monitor I’ve ever used, let alone seen. The display stands 28 inches tall with a 16:18 aspect ratio. It’s a sight you’d be forgiven for stopping and staring at, but the decision to stand out with a unique design ultimately pays off for some special use cases, especially reading and writing. Not sure if a vertically stacked display is right for you? Let’s dig into where the LG DualUp stands tall and where it might fall short.

2 DAYS AGO