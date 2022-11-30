Read full article on original website
Google Photos tests new search function to let you find people by their face
Only some users are seeing the new function. Some people are finding that the Google Lens button within the image viewer in Google Photos has been replaced by a new search button. When looking at images with faces, the search button detects the face to find other photos with that...
Poll: How do you share files between your PC and phone?
Do you still take the wired route or have you gone wireless for transfers?. There are quite a few ways to share files between your PC and phone these days, giving you more options than the old reliable wired connection. How do you share files between your PC and phone,...
Daily Authority: 📱 Pick your phone of the year
Plus OnePlus 11 renders, Nothing's new smartphone, ChatGPT, and NYC rat catchers. 🌞 Good morning! Today, our intro is written by ChatGPT, the new AI chatbot everyone’s talking about (more on that below). Interesting, but I don’t think we’re at risk of being replaced by AI quite yet…
How to turn noise-cancelling on or off on your Beats Studio 3
Absorb yourself in your music as you see fit. When you think of active noise-cancelling (ANC), you probably think of brands like Sony or Bose. But Apple’s Beats Studio 3 offers some pretty decent competition. The headphones, by default, always have the ANC on, which constantly adapts to the amount of sound around you. Here are two quick ways to manually turn noise-cancelling on or off on your Beats Studio 3 headphones.
Chrome OS just got this Windows 95 feature
Chrome OS finally has its own recycling bin feature. Google has finally added a trash can feature to Chrome OS 108. The feature could previously be toggled via a flag, but it’s now a default option. Chrome OS has been around for over a decade now, opening the door...
Nothing says it's in talks with US carriers for a future smartphone
Carl Pei says the Phone 2 isn't coming soon, but will it land in the US when it eventually launches?. Nothing says it’s in talks with US mobile networks for a future smartphone. Company founder Carl Pei also noted that the Phone 2 isn’t launching anytime soon. The...
December Pixel feature drop incoming: Here's what's new across Google's devices
Google has also announced some upcoming Pixel phone and watch features. Google has released the December 2022 Pixel feature drop. The company says it’s the biggest feature release to date. The update is going out to the Pixel 4a through to the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch. The...
Step aside ultrawide, ultra-tall monitors are perfect for reading and writing
The LG DualUp shows why height does matter. LG’s new DualUp monitor is unconventional, to say the least. It doesn’t look like any monitor I’ve ever used, let alone seen. The display stands 28 inches tall with a 16:18 aspect ratio. It’s a sight you’d be forgiven for stopping and staring at, but the decision to stand out with a unique design ultimately pays off for some special use cases, especially reading and writing. Not sure if a vertically stacked display is right for you? Let’s dig into where the LG DualUp stands tall and where it might fall short.
Take an unofficial look at this official OnePlus 11 render
It's looking more and more likely that OnePlus ditched the Pro moniker. An official OnePlus 11 render has leaked online. The render is in line with previous unofficial images of the handset. We’ve already seen and heard plenty of leaks regarding the OnePlus 11 series, including unofficial OnePlus 11 Pro...
You told us: You think Android and iOS could do with competition
Just over two-thirds of polled readers think a third major smartphone platform is needed. Android and iOS are effectively a duopoly right now, but we’ve seen quite a few challengers come and go over the years. Failed rivals include BlackBerry 10, Windows Phone, WebOS, and more. Do we still...
The first photo of Samsung's smart wireless charger spotted
The FCC application includes a photo and details about the product. Samsung has filed an FCC application for its new smart wireless charger. The application includes a photo that gives us our first look at the device. The documents say it has Zigbee and WPT capabilities with Bluetooth LE and...
How to put a screen protector on your smartphone
Protect your phone against micro-scratches with a screen protector. Screen protectors guard smartphones against micro-scratches and minor drops. In conjunction with a good smartphone case, film and tempered glass screen protectors can prolong the life of your device. Let’s go over how to apply a screen protector on your smartphone.
Google Nest Wifi Pro review: Wi-Fi 6E on the cheap
Google's Nest Wifi Pro is fast, good-looking, and easy to use. Just don't expect built-in smart speakers this time.
Poll: Did you miss the Galaxy Note line this year?
Did the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 4 make up for the missing Note family?. Samsung skipped the Galaxy Note series last year, opting to bring S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3 instead. The same situation took place in 2022, as the Korean brand skipped the Galaxy Note line again in favor of bringing the tech to its existing high-end devices.
Semi-finals: Vote now for Reader's Choice Award for the best smartphone of 2022
Only four phones remain after yesterday's opening elimination round of voting. We are currently in the midst of our annual Reader’s Choice event for the best smartphone of 2022, as chosen by you! Yesterday, we had the inaugural elimination round, in which 32 phones vied to make it into the top four. Now, those four winning phones will compete in the semi-finals!
