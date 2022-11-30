ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper County, MO

Illinois man killed in I-70 crash that sparked median fire

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FEGe_0jSpkPmS00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

An Illinois man died in a crash that slowed down traffic on Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Wednesday morning.

The crash led to a fire in the median that caused traffic issues on I-70 near Blackwater. Kyle Horak, 24, of Benton, Illinois, was killed in the crash when the PT Cruiser he was driving went off the road, hit the median cable and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report .

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women in the vehicle, Emma Sweat, 18, of Livingston, Texas, and Lacie Ringo, 25, of Benton, suffered moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.

Sweat was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

A fire in the median after the crash caused eastbound I-70 and a lane of westbound I-70 to close temporarily.

stegenherald.com

Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash

Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri sees more train crashes at passive crossings in 2022

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man died Saturday after being hit by a train in Sturgeon. This is the fourth major train crash at a passive crossing in Mid-Missouri this year. Passive crossings are train crossings without any lights or arms to let drivers know of an oncoming train. There have been 10 train The post Missouri sees more train crashes at passive crossings in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Missouri man arrested for burglary of antique store in Boone County

A Missouri man has been arrested in Boone County for burglary and theft of property after evidence linking him from a similar crime in Missouri is discovered. According to the probable cause affidavit, in August, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report someone had made entry into the Junk-Shun Barn Merchandise Store by removing a section of the back exterior wall. Law enforcement observed a piece of the metal exterior side had been bent, a portion of the exterior wall insulation dug out and forced to break away the interior wall board covering, leaving a two-foot by two-foot hole.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
wjpf.com

No injuries after fiery I-57 crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – No injuries were reported after a fiery crash Sunday on Interstate 57. It happened a few minutes after 10:00 a.m. in a construction zone near the Benton exits. Illinois State Police say a northbound vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control...
BENTON, IL
kjluradio.com

Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area

A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police: One person shot in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting Monday night in the 2000 block of Newton Drive in northern Columbia. At least 10 police officers were at the scene. One officer told an ABC17 News reporter that one person had been shot. CPD told ABC17 that there is no threat to the The post Columbia police: One person shot in north Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision

CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Details are limited following a fire in central Columbia early Tuesday morning. Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert around 4:05 a.m. that the Columbia Fire Department was responding to the fire in the 1100 block of Lakeview Avenue. CFD is working a fire incident in the 1100 block of Lakeview Ave. The post Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camdenton man was charged with three driving while intoxicated felonies after a crash on Friday left one person dead and two more injured. Miles Aldrich, 32, is charged with DWI involving the death of another and two counts of DWI causing serious injury. He is being held without bond at The post Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was arrested and charged Saturday for the stabbing of a homeless man on May 25 in Columbia. James Dillender, 54, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He appeared for his first court appearance via The post Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Camdenton Man Dead in Multi Car Crash

A man from Camdenton is dead after a motorcycle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that around 7:30 Friday night... 54-year-old Drew Fairchild was driving his motorcycle on Missouri State Highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge when a car swerved to avoid hitting him. Miles Aldrich ended up hitting the back of Fairchild’s motorcycle and went across the road into a concrete barrier before hitting another car with two people inside. That car then spun into the middle of the road, where Fairchild hit it with his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of that car, Craig and Donna Hunt of Union, Missouri, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Miles Aldrich was taken to jail after being looked at by E-M-Ts.
CAMDENTON, MO
KFVS12

2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

One person arrested after multi-agency police chase through Boone County

Multiple law enforcement agencies work together to catch a driver involved in a vehicle pursuit in Boone County. The Columbia Police Department responded to a driver leaving the scene of a crash in Columbia early Sunday morning. They were able to provide a vehicle description to neighboring agencies. Shortly before...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Vacant Centralia home destroyed by fire

A vacant Centralia home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The home was at 1021 South Elm. Centralia Fire Officials say according to Marion County GIS records, the owner is David Hopper. The northeast corner of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:49...
CENTRALIA, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
