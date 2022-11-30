Illinois man killed in I-70 crash that sparked median fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

An Illinois man died in a crash that slowed down traffic on Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Wednesday morning.

The crash led to a fire in the median that caused traffic issues on I-70 near Blackwater. Kyle Horak, 24, of Benton, Illinois, was killed in the crash when the PT Cruiser he was driving went off the road, hit the median cable and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report .

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women in the vehicle, Emma Sweat, 18, of Livingston, Texas, and Lacie Ringo, 25, of Benton, suffered moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.

Sweat was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

A fire in the median after the crash caused eastbound I-70 and a lane of westbound I-70 to close temporarily.

