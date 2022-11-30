Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
New research is shining a light on the ways that babies born via C-section may react differently to vaccines compared to those born vaginally.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Severe RSV illness possible in adults
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
Neonatal nurse Lucy Letby 'poisoned baby boy by contaminating two intravenous bags with insulin invisible to the human eye'
Neonatal nurse Lucy Letby poisoned a baby boy by contaminating two bags of intravenous feed with insulin that could not be detected by the human eye, a court heard today. For 17 hours her colleagues at the Countess of Chester Hospital tried desperately to discover why Baby F had begun to collapse as a result of low blood sugar levels and a raised heart rate.
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
6 unexpected side effects of the weight loss drug semaglutide, from reduced alcohol cravings to diarrhea
Semaglutide, a medication to treat diabetes and recently approved for weight loss, may make you love kale but hate French fries and cocktails.
Centre Daily
Nose grown on woman’s arm was transplanted on her face, French doctors say
Doctors in France grew a nose on a woman’s forearm that was later transplanted onto her face. Plastic surgeons say it is one of the first-ever instances of the procedure. The woman, who previously had sinus cancer, lost a large portion of her nose and underwent multiple failed reconstructions, according to a Tuesday, Nov. 8, news release from a hospital in Toulouse.
Strep A: what are the symptoms and how can infection be treated?
Highly contagious bacteria behind the infection can in rare cases cause serious illnesses
Psych Centra
What Are the 3 Levels of Autism?
Three levels of autism exist to clarify the amount of support an autistic person might want or need. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental difference that can appear in many forms. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, text revision (DSM-5-TR) outlines diagnostic criteria based on...
Healthline
Cannabis Use Is On the Rise Among Pregnant People. What Are the Risks?
New research shows pregnant people in the U.S. living in areas where cannabis is legal should be screened for the health of the parent and baby. Pregnant people were approximately 4.6 times more likely to use cannabis in legalized areas compared to areas where only CBD is allowed. Potential risk...
Taking Action: Corcoran toddler needs double transplant urgently
A Central Valley family is pleading for someone to take action to help them save their 2-year-old son's life.
KevinMD.com
Why is collaboration missing in health care?
An essay posted by Fareeha Kahn, MD (“A hospitalist’s struggle to find teamwork in academic medicine“), raises an important issue. The problem of lack of collaboration is not unique to academic medicine. The problem is the result of misaligned incentives. Having read the work of Harvard Business...
Does Whiskey Help A Cold? A Sore Throat? Doctors Explain.
It’s cold and flu season, and for many dads, that means a hot toddy for that cold and flu. Hot cocktails like the toddy — a warm cup of whiskey spiked with lemon, honey, cloves, and cinnamon — have long been prized as an old-school cold remedy. But does it actually give sick parents anything more than a hangover? Does whiskey help a cold and ease a sore throat? Doctors are less dismissive of the buzz-inducing cure than you might think.
infomeddnews.com
Reasons Why The Role Of Nurses Is Important In The Healthcare System
Are you thinking of becoming a nurse? Or are you just curious about the importance of nurses in our healthcare system? If yes, then this article is for you. The nursing profession is often taken for granted. People don’t realize the importance of nurses until they need their services. Nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system and play a vital role in patient care. This article will discuss why nurses are so important to the healthcare system. Let’s get to the list.
BBC
Isle of Man diabetes nursing services hit with staff shortages
Staffing issues at the Isle of Man's diabetes nursing team may impact patients trying to call the service, Manx Care has said. A spokeswoman said it was because staff numbers were currently "very limited", but appointments were not affected. Those who use insulin pumps and have any urgent queries have...
MedicalXpress
Flu levels high, vaccination rates low among pregnant women
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu activity around the nation is increasing. Vaccination can help prevent serious illness, especially in high-risk groups, like pregnant women, but the CDC says that's the group showing lower vaccination rates. "Pregnant women are a group that should especially get...
TODAY.com
Children’s sippy cups and bottles recalled due to lead poisoning risk
Three types of children's sippy cups and stainless steel water bottles are being voluntarily recalled because they may break and expose kids to lead, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall affects Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles (6 ounces), Sippy Cups (6 ounces)...
BBC
Strep A: Surge in parents at Broomfield A&E over child health concerns
An emergency ward doctor said hospitals were seeing increased numbers of worried parents after a rise in cases of strep A infections nationally. The infection has led to nine deaths of children in the UK in recent months. Dr Stephen Hughes, of Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, said hospitals in Essex...
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.
psychreg.org
Research Shows All Underweight Babies May Be at Higher Risk of Developmental Complications
Research shows all underweight babies may be at higher risk of childhood developmental complications – not just those with extremely low birthweights. Babies with mild to moderately small birth weights may face an increased likelihood of childhood developmental complications – and may need the same monitoring and support currently reserved for babies with low and high birth weights.
Comments / 0